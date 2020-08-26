INDEPENDENCE – After a 2019 season that resulted in the school’s first-ever district championship and a trip to the Class 3A playoffs, the Mustang football team will try to replace, arguably, the best senior class to come through Independence. I say arguably, because I was on the very first playoff team in 1985, and we were very similar to the 2019 team in regard to seniors. We were also a senior-laden team. We had 13 seniors who were starters on the offense and defense. But I digress.
Now the Mustangs will move down to 2A and will try to replace an all-state quarterback (yes, I know Logan Schmitt wasn’t selected all-state as a quarterback). Independence returns two starters on offense and two starters on defense, which are the same two kids. Junior Marcus Beatty and senior Spencer Campbell round out the only returning starters. Senior Justin Woods returns as one of the top returnees and will contend for valuable playing time.
So it should be an interesting battle for positions as practice continues.
When asked who the top newcomers are for this year’s team, Head Coach Justin Putz said, “Everyone else on our roster. Every position is in play, and we are excited to see some competition and kids step up…so we are expecting some competition and kids to get a look at multiple positions.”
With a very inexperienced team, Coach Putz sees that as an area of concern.
“We will be one of the youngest teams I have ever coached, regardless of class,” he said. “With a young team, it will also be important to stay healthy and to develop confidence. We will have to replace a lot of key positions, and do it with a shortened offseason.”
With such a young team, it’s hard to tell what the strengths may be on this squad, but Coach Putz said, “I think we have a chance to play well on defense.”
He reiterated that it’s too early to tell, but added, “I have been really happy with the workouts that we have had so far. Kids have had a great attitude, and it has been great to be back out working as a group, even with the restrictions.”
As stated, the Mustangs will move down to 2A and play in District 4. The other teams competing in District 4 will be Crestwood-Cresco, New Hampton, North Fayette Valley, Oelwein, and Waukon. Waukon was runner-up last year in 2A, losing in the championship game to OABCIG.
Coach Putz added, “On paper, I like what Waukon, Crestwood, New Hampton, and Maquoketa bring back.”
This coming football season will see a reduced seven-game schedule, and all teams will qualify for the playoffs.
Putz said, “I understand what they are doing, and I am fine with it. I would have rather kept non-district games we chose to play over district games with everyone qualifying. I think everyone should just be happy to have a chance to play.”
Putz stated that the offseason workouts have been going great and, officially, practice started August 10. And as of press time, there is still no update on the starting quarterback for 2020.
“Still a lot of rotating and attempting to build depth at most of our spots on the field,” he added. “A lot of it is just trying to get our personnel in the right spots to allow them to be as successful as possible.”
Coach says that some of that is due to no 7-on-7 and team camps this summer.
“Friday was our first look against another team of any kind,” continued Putz. “Normally, we have most of our evaluation done by the end of team camp in July. Currently, we are still flipping and rotating kids as we see them more and more. It was nice to be on the field Friday though.”
Assistant coaches for 2020 are Brian Loughren, Austin Pink, Kaleb Budzine, Seth Rupprecht, Nicholas Holt, Matt Shannon, Josh Hinde, and Gary Waters.
The Mustangs will open their season Friday night when they host Center Point-Urbana.