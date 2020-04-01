Moser School of Dance and Gymnastics students would like to recognize their 2020 USTA and Moser nominees and honors
Because of their hard work, dedication, and loyalty to the sport and to the Moser School, seniors Olivia Thier (Advanced Level, 14 years with the Moser School and six years competing), daughter of Krista and the late Ben Thier of Dyersville, and Reagan Dolan (Intermediate Level, 12 years with the Moser School and 12 years competing), daughter of Pat and Mindy of Manchester, were nominated for state and national athletes scholarships. In addition, both are honored as seniors of the USTA.
Reagan is also nominated for the Nationals Mr. V. and the Amber DeLancey Scholarship. Olivia is nominated for the Nationals Amanda Howe Scholarship. Olivia is also being recognized for her first-year Advanced Level status.
Ava Nolan, 12 (Intermediate Level), daughter of Ricky and Sarah Nolan and Rachelle and Jason Hesse of Jesup, is nominated for the 2020 Iowa USTA Sportsmanship Award, demonstrating leadership and sportsmanship inside and outside of the gym. She has studied dance and gymnastics with Moser’s for seven years and has competed all seven of those years.
Katelin Ante, 15 (Novice Level), daughter of Brooks and Lindsey of Manchester, has studied dance and gymnastics 10 years with the Moser School, has competed eight years, and is nominated for the Vickie Wilson Spirit Honor 2020 for good character, leadership, and service to her family, team, school, and community – an athlete that shows true spirit and compassion.
Melanie Lutgen, 17 (Sub Advanced Level), daughter of Mike and Beth of Dyersville, is nominated for the 2020 Iowa Achievement Title for the state of Iowa for her dedication, loyalty, and work ethics, and for being at the top of her level throughout her tumbling career. She has studied dance and gymnastics with the Moser School for 10 years, and has competed nine of those years.
Reagan Brown, 16 (Sub Advanced Level), daughter of Forest and Tina of Guttenberg, and Izzy Lutgen 13 (Intermediate Level), daughter of Mike and Beth of Dyersville are honored with the Moser School of Dance and Gymnastics Dedication and Loyalty Honor 2020 for always being a role model, being in the gym working to achieve to the best of her ability, spirit, work ethic, and never missing a chance to be in the gym. She has studied dance and gymnastics with the Moser School for 12 years and has competed 10 years. Izzy has studied dance and gymnastics with Moser School for 10 years and has competed nine of those years.
Kennedy Collins, 16 (Sub Advanced Level), daughter of BJ and Becky of Jesup, is honored with the Moser School of Dance and Gymnastics Perseverance and Loyalty Award 2020 for her never-giving-up attitude, staying with it through injuries, work ethic, dedication, and being a role model. Kennedy has studied dance and gymnastics for seven years with the Moser School and competed with the school all seven of those years.
Annie Gulick, 15, daughter of Steve and Tina Gulick of Dyersville, is recognized in 2020 for her second-year Advanced Level status. Annie is also nominated for the Nationals 2020 Athlete of the Year, The George Nissen Honor, and the Dennis Harget 4s Scholarship. She has studied dance and gymnastics with the Moser School for 13 years, competing 11 of them.
We could not be more proud of our hardworking, dedicated, and loyal dancers and gymnasts, and we appreciate all our students and their families for their continued support.
The school has been teaching area youth for 40+ years and has been competing with the USTA Power Tumbling since 1985. Each year the school has students in Sub Beginners through Elite Levels advance to the national level of competition.
Moser instructors are Debbie Moser, Dyersville; Carmen Moser Payne, Edgewood; and Bernita Moser, Kattie Payne Schulte, and Luka Marie Schulte of Strawberry Point.
To contact the school about opportunities for your child, email dmoser@iowatelecom.net or cpayne@windstream.net.