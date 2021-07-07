Class 2A and Class 1A high school postseason baseball brackets have been released. Class 4A and Class 3A brackets will be available on Wednesday, July 7.
Postseason competition begins with one scheduled preliminary round game in 1A on Thursday, July 8. First round district games for 2A and 1A are set for Saturday, July 10. First round substate games for 4A and 3A are scheduled for Friday, July 16.
For bracket purposes, the winners of District 1 and District 2 will play in Substate 1, the winners of District 3 and District 4 will play in Substate 2, and so on.
Eight teams from each class advance to the 2021 state baseball tournament, which will be hosted in Carroll for 2A and 1A, and Iowa City for 4A and 3A. Quarterfinals in Carroll begin July 26, while quarterfinals in Iowa City start July 28.