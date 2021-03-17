DES MOINES – The IHSAA Board of Controls met last Thursday, March 11. District and group assignments for the 2021 and 2022 football seasons were decided and are now available to the public.
The 2021 high school football season will be the first with a new seventh classification (Class 5A), approved by the Board of Control in January to reduce the disparity in enrollment in the IHSAA’s larger classes of football, and to increase the number of participating teams and student-athletes in the postseason across all classes.
In 2020, the Board of Control assigned classifications and districts for one year, but this new assignment will be for a two-year cycle.
Independence Mustangs football will move back to 3A and compete in District 3, renewing their long-time rivalry with the West Delaware Hawks. Along with the Mustangs and West Delaware, Center Point Urbana, Charles City, Hampton-Dumont/CAL & South Tama will be in District 3.
Class 3A
Teams: 36
Districts: 6
Teams Per District: 6
Playoff Qualifiers: 16
Automatic Qualifiers: 12, top two per district
At-Large Berths: 4, RPI
Regular Season Games (Per Team): 9
District Games (Per Team): 5
Non-District Games (Per Team): 4
The Jesup J-Hawks will move to 2A and will play in District 4. Also, in District 4, defending 2A champion Waukon stays in 2A and joins Jesup, North Fayette Valley, Oelwein, Union LaPorte & Dubuque Wahlert.
Class 2A
Teams: 48
Districts: 8
Teams Per District: 6
Playoff Qualifiers: 32
Automatic Qualifiers: 32, top four per district
At-Large Berths: 0, no RPI
Regular Season Games (Per Team): 8
District Games (Per Team): 5
Non-District Games (Per Team): 3
The East Buchanan Buccaneers football program will stay in Class A and are placed in District 4. Other members of District 4, Bellevue, Clayton Ridge (Guttenberg), Maquoketa Valley (Delhi), North Linn (Troy Mills), South Winneshiek (Calmar) and Starmont.
Class A
Teams: 56
Districts: 8
Teams Per District: 7
Playoff Qualifiers: 32
Automatic Qualifiers: 32, top four per district
At-Large Berths: 0, no RPI
Regular Season Games (Per Team): 8
District Games (Per Team): 6
Non-District Games (Per Team): 2
information courtesy IHSAA (Iowa High School Athletic Association)