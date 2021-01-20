Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Sectional tournaments: 12 p.m., Saturday, February 6, 2021

District tournaments: 12 p.m., Saturday, February 13, 2021

Admission to all sectional & district tournaments is $6 for all spectators.

at Independence

Sectional 15

Benton Community

Independence

Oelwein

Union, LaPorte City

Vinton-Shellsburg

Williamsburg

at Nevada

Sectional 16

BCLUW-SH, Conrad

East Marshall, LeGrand

Grinnell

Nevada

South Tama County

West Marshall

First & second place winners in each weight class from these two sectionals will advance to the district tournament at Williamsburg, District 8

