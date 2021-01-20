Sectional tournaments: 12 p.m., Saturday, February 6, 2021
District tournaments: 12 p.m., Saturday, February 13, 2021
Admission to all sectional & district tournaments is $6 for all spectators.
at Independence
Sectional 15
Benton Community
Independence
Oelwein
Union, LaPorte City
Vinton-Shellsburg
Williamsburg
at Nevada
Sectional 16
BCLUW-SH, Conrad
East Marshall, LeGrand
Grinnell
Nevada
South Tama County
West Marshall
First & second place winners in each weight class from these two sectionals will advance to the district tournament at Williamsburg, District 8