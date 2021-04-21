Independence and Jesup will host state track qualifying meets on Thursday, May 13.
CLASS 3A
INDEPENDENCE, Center Point-Urbana, Charles City, Decorah, Western Dubuque, Independence, Vinton-Shellsburg, Waverly-Shell Rock, and West Delaware Manchester.
CLASS 2A
JESUP, Beckman Catholic, Dyersville Cascade, Western Dubuque, Crestwood Cresco, Denver, Jesup, New Hampton, North Fayette Valley, Oelwein, Postville, Sumner-Fredericksburg, Union – La Porte City, and Waukon.
CLASS 1A
EDGEWOOD-COLESBURG, Central Elkader, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg, East Buchanan, Easton Valley, Edgewood-Colesburg, Lansing Kee, Maquoketa Valley, Marquette Catholic, Bellevue, MFL MarMac, Midland-Wyoming, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton, South Winneshiek, Calmar, Starmont, Turkey Valley, and Jackson Junction.