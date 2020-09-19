INDEPENDENCE – The heat worked in the Mustangs gym Tuesday night. I’m tellin’ ya… it was like a sauna in there. I’m not sure if that was part of the game plan or not, but Independence Volleyball team definitely turned up the heat all night long on the Clippers of Clear Creek Amana, winning an exciting 4 setter. Every set was very close and entertaining. The fans were on the edge of their sweaty seats.
It was Senior Night for eight senior girls and all were recognized in a pre-game ceremony. The Seniors recognized were: Grace Bohlken, Reese Martin, Brooke Beatty, Hannah Johnson, Shalaya Armstead, Megan Avenson, Tatum Stevens and Lynda Taylor.
The Mustangs took the first two sets (25-20, 25-23) and in the third set, Indee blew a big lead and lost 29-27. In the fourth set, the Mustangs were the team to come back from a pretty substantial deficit. Indee trailed at one point, 7-15, but battled back to tie it up 20-20, then got the next 5 out or 6 points to win it 25-21.
“I was concerned coming in as CCA is a tall and talented team,” said Head Coach Joe Schmitz, “I was worried about the match-ups and if we could slow down their big hitters.”
Slow them down they did. It was a pretty impressive performance all-around for the Mustangs. Junior Alexis Hearn pounds the ball and she was just as dominant as any CCA hitter, if not more.
“Overall I thought we did a decent job defensively against them.” added Coach Schmitz, “One of the keys last night was the play of our strong side hitters. Grace Bohlken and Lexi Hearn both played very well and had some big kills on the outside.”
Indee setter, Ellie Greiner did a great job distributing the ball, whether it was outside or in the middle, she mixed it up to keep CCA guessing.
“CCA is so big in the middle that it really slowed down our middle attacks.” said Coach Schmitz, “I thought the girls demonstrated a lot of mental toughness throughout the match.”
Coach Schmitz added that In the 4th set, the team showed a lot of fight by coming back after trailing throughout the set. “Bohlken was playing through a sore shoulder but still had a great fourth set with 8 kills.”
Junior Alexis Hearn had 16 Kills on the night in 60 attempts. Senior Grace Bohlken added 17 Kills in 42 attempts. Senior Reese Martin contributed with 9 Kills in 26 attempts.
Defensively, Grace Bohlken had two great Digs that stood out. She took two Kill attempts off her chest that would have put grown men in traction for a week. Bohlken ended with 21 Digs. “Our backrow passing also got much sharper in the 2nd part of the last set,” said Coach Schmitz.
Junior Elle Greiner had 40 Assists and 10 Digs on the night. Hearn had 19 Digs, while Senior Brooke Beatty had 15 Digs. Junior Katie Henkes added 5 Digs and an Ace. Senior Hannah Johnson had 2 Aces.
“It was a really important win for us and I’m hoping we can ride the momentum now.” concluded Coach Schmitz, “It was a great way to finish Senior Night with this big win. The Seniors have done so much for our program.”
Vs. Decorah
DECORAH – The Independence volleyball team traveled to Decorah on Thursday night to battle the Vikings (5-2). Independence was all business, and this match was no match as the Mustangs dominated the Vikings, 3-0.
The Mustangs were hitting on all cylinders and forcing Decorah into mistake after mistake.
Coach Joe Schmitz played some girls who have seen little or no playing time this year, and these girls didn’t miss a beat. Sophomore Dakota Whitman got a lot of playing time, and was very good. Freshman Allison Kleve got in the game and had a couple kills.
Overall, the girls are playing great, fundamentally sound volleyball – digging and passing the ball with precision. I’ve seen a lot of volleyball this year, and these girls are good.
Stats were not readily available at press time.
In closing, I’d like to give a shoutout to Ben Hupke for the outstanding job he does calling the volleyball matches on the Mustang Sports Network. Ben knows volleyball, and he is easy to follow and understand. Ben is very passionate about Mustang sports, and I just wanted to acknowledge his superb play-by-play.