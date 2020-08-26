INDEPENDENCE – Saturday, August 15, 2020, was a beautiful summer day in Independence, and what a better way to spend that beautiful day than participating in the 4th annual Ed Fitzgerald Memorial Golf Tournament at the Three Elms Golf Course.
The agenda for the day was fun so every other golf hole had a specialty skill needed, such as a backward putt or using only the 7 iron on the seventh hole. While having fun, this tournament raised $1,249 for the trap shooting clubs of the Independence and East Buchanan schools. Lunch was provided for all. Door prizes were given to some who had the luck of the draw, and cash prizes went to the winners of the tournament.
This event would not have been possible without the sponsorship of area businesses and, of course, all those wonderful, fun-filled golfers. Three Elms Golf Course should also receive special recognition for the extra work that was done to make this event safe in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thank you to the following businesses that sponsored a hole:
- K.J. Krob
- Mark’s Locker
- Fangman Custom Drilling
- Berkshire Real Estate
- Witch and a Broom Cleaning Service
- Pat’s Tap
- Northeast Security State Bank
- BankIowa
Thank you to the businesses that donated the door prizes:
- Independence Bulletin Journal
- Bill’s Pizza and Smokehouse
- Norby’s Farm Fleet
- Fareway Meat & Grocery
- Casey’s
Thank you for the awesome trophies that were made and donated by Iowa Creations.
The Winner Hall of Fame 2020
First Flight
Champion: Mark Penne, 67
First runner-up: Tim Homan, 68 on card back
Second place: Jeff Hayward, 68 on card back
Third place: Molly Greenley, 70
Second Flight
First place: Matt Ratchford, 76 on card back
Second place: Tom Taylor, 77 on card back
Third place: Patty Cameron, 77 on card back
Skin Winner
Jeremy Larsen (2) on Hole 17