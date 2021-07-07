JESUP — IA Baseball has Jesup sitting No. 5 in Class 2A this week, up from No. 9 last week. Jesup moves to 20-3 on the year with a double-header sweep of Wapsie Valley. Jesup’s pitching staff sits No. 1 in Class 2A with a 1.59 ERA. In the past two weeks, Don Bosco and Denver are the only teams to score more than 2 runs on them.
Jesup won 6-1 & 13-1 on Friday night in Jesup against Wapsie Valley. In game 1, Junior Cole Bucknell went 7 strong innings, scattering 9 hits and striking out 2 batters. Bucknell allowed only 1 earned run and moves his record to 5-0 on the season and has a 1.05 ERA.
Brodie Kresser continues to have a terrific senior campaign, hitting .487 on the year. Kresser added 3 hits in 4 at-bats in game one, including a double and a triple, knocking in 3 runs and stealing a base. Junior Nate Cagley is hitting .446 on the year and went 1 for 4 with an RBI. Senior Jase Pilcher was 1 for 3 with one run batted in, while junior Brody Clark-Hurlbert went 1 for 2 and stole 2 bases. Bucknell added an RBI on one hit and junior Parker McHone was 1 for 3.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
WV 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1
Jesup 0 3 0 0 2 1 0 6
GAME 2: Another great performance from a Jesup pitcher in Freshman Jack Miller. Miller was outstanding, scattering only 3 hits in 5 innings of work, striking out 4 and allowing only 1 earned run. Miller moves to 2-0 and has a 1.40 ERA.
Kresser, again was the star at the plate, pounding out 3 doubles and knocking in 2 runs. He also scored 3 runs. Senior Gavin Nolan was 1 for 2 and drove in a run. Cagley added a hit in 2 at-bats, scoring 2 runs. Sophomore Brevin Dahl got the start in right field and knocked in a run with a single. Junior first baseman, Carson Lienau was 1 for 3, including a double, scoring a run and had an RBI.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
WV 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1
Jesup 4 9 0 0 0 0 0 13
Jesup hosted Gladbrook-Reinbeck (9-18) on Tuesday night for a pair and will be back home on Wednesday night, hosting the Clayton Ridge Eagles (9-19) for one game. Then on Thursday, the J-Hawks will be back home for a single game with North Fayette Valley (7-20).