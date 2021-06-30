Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Jesup baseball team photo 063021

Jesup J-Hawks are 18-2 on the year and ranked 10th in 2A by IHSBCA and 9th in 2A by IA Baseball

 Photo by Roger Johnson

JESUP — Jesup J-Hawks baseball team swept the Sailor of Columbus-Catholic on Monday night to run their current winning streak to 12 games. Two low scoring, well-pitched games and the J-Hawks stay in first place in the NICL-East standings.

GAME 1: In the first game of the night, the J-Hawks started junior Nate Cagley and Cagley went 6.2 strong innings before handing the ball to freshman Jack Miller for the save. Cagley gave up just 7 hits and 2 runs (1 earned) and struck out 6 batters, getting the win and raising his record to 6-1 on the season. Miller came in and got the last batter out on two pitches to gain his 5th save of the season.

Brodie Kresser-Sr SS 2-2 RUN RBI SAC BB SB

Gavin Nolan-Sr 2B 1-3 RUN

Nate Cagley-Jr P 2-3

Jase Pilcher-Sr DH 0-3 2RBI

Kile Bucknell-Fr C 0-0

Brody Clark-Hurlbert-Jr LF 0-3

Jack Miller-Fr 3B 0-3

Brevin Dahl-So RF 0-2 BB SB

Carson Lienau-Jr 1B 2-3 double RUN

Parker McHone-Jr CF 0-2 SAC

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T

Columbus Catholic 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 2

Jesup 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 3

GAME 2: In the nightcap, the Sailors would take the early lead, knocking across a run in the first inning. But that was all they would get off senior Brodie Kresser as he gets the win 2-1 and raises his record to 6-0 on the season. Kresser would help his cause with a solo homerun, his 5th on the year.

Kresser went 7 strong innings, allowing just 1 unearned run on four hits, striking out 7 batters and walking 3.

Brodie Kresser-Sr P 1-4 HR RUN RBI

Gavin Nolan-Sr 2B 1-3

Nate Cagley-Jr 3B 0-3

Jase Pilcher-Sr DH 1-3

Kile Bucknell-Fr C 0-0

Brody Clark-Hurlbert-Jr LF 1-2 BB

Jack Miller-Fr SS 0-3

Brevin Dahl-So RF 1-3 double RUN

Carson Lienau-Jr 1B 0-3

Parker McHone-Jr CF 0-3 RBI

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T

Columbus Catholic 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1

Jesup 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 2

The J-Hawks are now 18-2 on the year and will be back in action on Wednesday night in Jesup for a single game against powerhouse, defending 1A champions, Don Bosco Dons (16-4 & No. 6-ranked). Friday the J-Hawks will host the Wapsie Valley Warriors (13-13) for two games.

