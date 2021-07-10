How many firsts can you pack in a day?
Apparently, a lot, and all of them life-changing.
Just ask James Johnson, a 24-year-old, who, over Father’s Day weekend, won his first trophy in a bodybuilding competition.
Against the backdrop of this accomplishment, which was the culmination of months of workout and dietary dedication, on Monday, the following big day firsts unfolded in his life in this chronological order:
June 28 was Johnson’s 24th birthday.
The other two firsts were of bigger historic nature, and as fate would have it, a string of circumstances and serendipitous coincidences would align themselves to coincide with Johnson’s birthday.
At 8:51 a.m. on Monday, Johnson was sworn in as a police officer in the Waverly Police Department, a milestone moment in the department’s records, as he is the first Black officer to join the ranks.
It was also a transformative moment for his family history.
At 8:59 a.m., another personal moment happened. With his signature still fresh on the paperwork of his first contract, Johnson, dressed in his new uniform, knelt on the bank of the Cedar River, right behind City Hall, and asked the love of his life, Josie Briggs, to marry him.
It was a moment to behold.
The river was mirror quiet, and except for a few sniffles, which came from Teresa Briggs, Josie’s mother — and, in full disclosure, from this writer, who learned about the proposal with only a few seconds to spare and stomach the surprise — the scene belonged to the couple.
Josie believed she was standing up for pictures against the backdrop of St. Paul’s Church across the river after the swearing-in, and did not suspect much of what was about to come even after Johnson started fumbling in his back pocket.
When she saw the ring, her eyes filled with tears and a big, bear hug followed.
Johnson’s fellow officers and Mayor Adam Hoffman, who witnessed the intensively private moment, did so with avuncular pride.
Chief Rich Pursell, and Josie’s dad, Dean Briggs had managed to keep Johnson’s secret from leaking to the point where even Josie’s mother had no idea of the timing of the precious moment.
Every single one of these events — the badge, the ring and making history, all on his birthday — could have taken on a life of their own, and occupied the day, and for good reason.
But Officer Johnson packed it all in, in the early hours of the morning, and then headed to his first day of training.
Growing Up
The youngest of seven, Johnson grew up learning from his siblings and his mother, Allson Johnson, a bus monitor for the Davenport school district.
Above all, at home, he learned to respect others, a trait that comes out so clearly when he responded to some interview questions with, “Yes, ma’am,” or, “No, ma’am,” before launching into a longer explanation about his mom.
“She didn’t play no games,” he said, referring to his mother’s no-nonsense approach to raising her children.
“She is the best.”
Also instrumental in his life during his most impressionable years was his sister, Alyssa, who is a corrections officer in Scott County.
“She was a role model for me,” Johnson said. “She beat me to the punch.”
Thinking back on how his fascination with police work started, Johnson recalled how excited he was when the DARE officer came to his school.
He wanted to be that person.
Johnson graduated from Davenport West High School in 2015 and pursued a degree in criminology at Iowa Central Community College in Fort Dodge, which he earned in 2018.
Wearing the badge had been a dream for Johnson since childhood, so early on, he decided to do whatever it takes to get this accomplished.
After college, he realized he was missing law enforcement experience to qualify for a police officer’s job, so he took on a stint at the Bremer County Jail to gain the necessary skills.
For more than a year, he would drive daily from Independence, where he lives, to Waverly, to work third and then second shift at the jail.
“If it was going to push me a centimeter closer to my goal, I was going to do it without question,” he said.
It paid off.
What Johnson learned working in the jail will serve him well as an officer, he believes.
“I learned patience and how to de-escalate things,” he said. “And how to talk to different people.”
In the process, he also reinforced his own belief that under all circumstances he should remain true to himself.
“I think I have an older soul,” he says when asked how he self-identifies generationally.
Bodybuilding
That old soul, though, is always ready for new adventures.
This is how Johnson got into bodybuilding, and did so in the thick of the pandemic.
He was a gym regular at Iowa Strength, in Independence, where owner Chris Dunne asked him if he would be interested in being coached to compete in the Iowa Inferno Natural Bodybuilding Championships in Des Moines.
Thirty-two weeks of strict discipline — both in working out and eating food he weighed daily on a scale — came to a rewarding culmination when he was crowned the champion in his category, a first not just for him but also for his trainer.
The experience moved him in the ranks of professionals and next time he competes, the trophy is likely to come with monetary appreciation as well.
“To be able to weigh your food for 32 weeks shows commitment and shows drive,” he said.
It was not that he wasn’t tempted to try the pizza or his favorite Mexican dish when he and Josie would go out on a date. He was, but had the strength of will to just sip water instead while she enjoyed her food because he had his eyes set on the bigger goal. He said the deeper he went into the program, the easier it was mentally to say no to food urges.
“You don’t want to let 26 weeks of training go down the drain, then you don’t want to let 28 weeks go to waste…” he said. “It keeps you motivated.”
After his victory, Johnson received a medal, a trophy and a “really big sword.”
The training also helped him in the physical aspect of applying for the police officer’s job.
Wearing the Badge
Johnson will enroll in the Police Academy on Aug. 30, giving him a couple of months to train with an experienced officer on Waverly protocols meanwhile.
He acknowledges that his arrival on the force comes at a time when police departments are re-evaluating and redefining their practices in the aftermath of the worldwide protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd last year.
Here is how Johnson sees his own path:
“I got the job solely based on my skills and education, and I am really glad for that,” he said. “I am also a part of this important cultural moment that will help diversify the department.”
He said that the national reckoning that has taken place in the past year, which has driven many officers out of the profession and prompted others to rethink their ambitions, has not impacted his dream to become a police officer.
“I think I want to do it even more now,” he said. “Somebody has to do it, somebody has to try to make a change. The public should know that it is not every single officer out there that is like that. You are always going to have bad apples, but you can’t blame the whole tree.”
Diversity in the Department
Since 2009, when he hired his first female police officer, current Det. Holly Jacobsen, Chief Pursell has made it a point to seek out candidates who bring different perspectives to the force.
“One of the goals of the Waverly Police Department has been to increase the diversity within our candidate pool,” Pursell said. “We will always hire the person who is the most qualified and the right fit for our department.
“The process of recruiting, vetting and hiring qualified applicants is one of the greatest challenges for law enforcement agencies. I personally felt it was time to get some help in recruiting strategies to meet those challenges.”
Pursell also took a course, Diversity in Recruiting and Hiring for Law Enforcement, on how to effectively find and retain diverse officers.
The takeaways from the course bore fruit.
Of the 17-person department he leads today, there are three female officers and with Johnson’s arrival, one Black officer. Five are under 30.
“When we were interviewing James, he recited our mission statement that he had committed to memory and we knew we had found the right person for our department,” Pursell said in an email. “No other candidate has ever talked about our mission statement, let alone, recite it to us. We are excited to have James on board.”
Senior officers believe that Johnson’s enlistment will be a breath of fresh air.
“His youthful exuberance rubs off on people,” Capt. Jason Leonard said. “His character is contagious. We know that he is going to be a great fit for our department, especially in times like these, when there’s a lot that we can be melancholy about.”
On a New Path
As low-key as Johnson is, his current path is brimming with personal and professional changes.
He knows how to fight for what he wants and has the patience to wait for it to come to fruition.
When he proposed to Josie, he had waited for months for this moment. He had asked her father’s blessing last year, and several months ago, when he told her he was going to Menards with a friend, on the way there, they also stopped at the jewelry store to pick up the ring. It had been waiting to get on Josie’s finger after being tucked away in a shoebox for some time.
When he was sworn in as a police officer on Monday, Johnson had waited for that moment — and worked hard for it — since childhood.
He said he is lucky to have had the support of his family and Josie’s behind him in every endeavor he undertakes.
“I am ready to take this journey,” he said. “To grow as a person and grow as a character.”