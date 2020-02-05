Have you heard the news? The One Book One Independence (OBOI) Choice has been revealed! Check out the library’s Facebook page for a fun announcement by the book’s author, and keep reading for more information on exactly why the book chosen by our citizen’s committee is perfect for 2020.
Each city chooses a book that reflects its own unique population and heritage. For example, in 2001 Chicago, Illinois, chose To Kill a Mockingbird by Harper E. Lee in the aftermath of 9/11, an uplifting and hopeful book about overcoming hardship. Amidst recent immigration debates and discussions defining Americanism, Fort Collins, Colorado chose Luis Alberto Urrea’s The House of Broken Angels as its 2019 read, honing in on the pulse of their growing Hispanic population. The book features a family coping with loss and a reckoning with who counts as family.
2016 was a tumultuous year for many Americans, with a brutal presidential election that seemed to split the nation in half. Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, split down the middle with democratic and republican representation, chose Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption by Bryon Stevenson in that important year. The book is a powerful true story about a lawyer’s coming of age in a broken justice system, capturing ideas about how to make life or death decisions and which powerful influences impact the choices we make.
Which book could capture the spirit of Independence? Independence was the home of Harry E. Yarnell, a prominent U.S. Navy admiral from WWII who predicted Pearl Harbor’s vulnerability to an air attack. Known for its strong work ethic and Midwestern hospitality, Independence is familiar with doing its part in the upholding of America. Named Independence in connection with the separation from Britain, this town celebrates its own unique manifest destiny and carving out a one-of-a-kind path. It was nationally known as a horse-racing center in the mid-1800s and home to two of the fastest racing horses in the world, drawing thousands of onlookers when the horses set hooves to floor.
Since its inception in 2016, the OBOI choices have consistent themes, reflecting on the grit of Independence’s people with the characters in the book. They celebrate a sense of, well, independence and tenacity, defining one’s destiny for themselves. They look to the past to put the present into context, reminding us that our hardships are not unique. Each book tells a story of extraordinary connection, highlighting how through all individuality and freedom, the Independence community is better together. What better book to honor Independence’s spirit than A Man of His Own by Susan Wilson?
A Man of His Own takes place during World War II when professional baseball player Rick Stanton and his wife Francesca have their lives turned upside down when he is drafted into the Army at the peak of his career. They put their plans for a family on hold and make the difficult decision to have their beloved dog, Pax, “Do His Part” (common vernacular in the patriotic WWII era America) and join the war effort.
Pax becomes an accomplished and successful scout after his handler, Keller Nicholson, brings him out of his pain and anger from the thought of being abandoned. See, Keller himself was an orphan with a long history of temporary homes where he found himself unwanted, and he had a hole in his heart the same size as Pax. Their partnership was powerful, but alas the war came to an end. Keller finds himself a part of the Stanton’s family when the mentally and physically wounded Rick needs a caretaker, and Keller cannot bear parting from the dog who saved his life.
To whom lies the dog’s loyalties, the man who took him in as a puppy and nurtured him to a happy and comfortable adult, or the man who helped him heal and find his purpose with an exciting life in the Army? And what of Francesca, whose beloved husband has become a shell of himself after the ravages of war, now sharing her home with a man whose scars run just as deep but have not downturned his yearning heart?
The Independence Public Library invites its community to come together and explore the themes of the book, such as the impact of war, the deep capacity of human/animal relationships, and people (military and civilian alike) who put their own circumstances aside for the greater good. You can find copies of the book at Em’s Coffee Co, S&K Collectibles, the Falcon Civic Center, Little Free Libraries, and, of course, the Independence Public Library. Just get your copy to an interested reader or back to the library or satellite book locations.
February and March are full of more opportunities to interact with the themes of the book, and how could we get started without dogs? “Paws for Painting” is a canvas painting activity where teens can tap into their creativity to create a painting of a dog. Don’t be concerned about your painting skills, our expert instructor will help you create the perfect piece that you get to take home and show off! Registration is required for this program, as space is limited. Tales to Tails gives early readers an opportunity to read to a dog. Reading aloud helps young children expand their vocabulary and improve their budding literary skills. A friendly, furry face can help to calm nerves. Be sure to register your early readers!
Additional programming includes a panel of veterans with service dogs, a presentation on how Iowa contributed to the war effort, a film showing at the Starlight Cinema, and so much more! Be sure to pick up a copy of our event calendar at the library, make sure you’re signed up for the Library Link detailing events, and track your progress on Beanstack for a chance to win prizes! To register, go to independenceia.beanstack.org.
For more information about the library or our programs, call the library at 319-334-2470, email iplprograms@gmail.com (programs) or indylib@indytel.com (general), or visit www.independenceia.org/library.