INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Fair Association hosted the first in what is hoped to be an annual tradition, a holiday craft and vendor show, in the 4-H building on the fairgrounds on Dec. 8. According to a number of individuals who manned booths at the event, the crowd had been “steady” throughout the four-hour show.
Fair Manager Molly Zmudka helped staff the snack counter where she dished up delicious bowls of chicken noodle or potato soup and talked about what’s going on at the fairgrounds. Although the 2020 Buchanan County Fair is six months away, there’s always something going on.
“We’ll be hosting Bingo at the Fairgrounds once a month starting on December 13. And we’ve introduced our musical entertainment lineup for Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the county fair – LANCO and Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry.”
When asked about making the craft/vendor show an annual event, Zmudka responded, “We sure hope so!”
The vendors on-site covered everything from apparel, makeup, and essential oils, to holiday and everyday décor, gift ideas, educational materials, cookware, and more.