The tour made stops at the WWII Memorial and took a short bus tour around D.C. sites (Washington Monument, Capitol Building, and White House) before taking about two hours to visit the Lincoln Memorial, Vietnam Wall, and Korean Memorial. Midafternoon, they visited the Women’s Memorial at Arlington National Cemetery and witnessed the Changing of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknowns. After Arlington National Cemetery, the group visited the Air Force Memorial, which is situated on a hill overlooking D.C. and the Pentagon.
The public was invited to participate in a grand welcome home for the veterans as they returned to the Waterloo Airport between 9:30 and 10 p.m. (local time) on Miami Air Flight 352 (for those following the plane online).
The Cedar Valley Honor Flights are free to the veterans. The current guardian rate for the trip is $600. The trips are made possible by the generosity of individuals and corporate sponsorships. In addition, the Cedar Valley Honor Flight has held a variety of extravaganzas over the years to help with fundraising.
Originally published September 7 and 10.