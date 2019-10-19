INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Cindy Gosse says absentee ballots for the November 5, 2019, city/school election are available to be cast in the auditor’s office in the Buchanan County Courthouse, 210 5th Avenue NE, Independence, during regular office hours (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday) through November 4.
Absentee ballots must be requested in writing. Forms are available on the following website: http://sos.iowa.gov/elections/pdf/absenteeballotapp.pdf. Ballots requested through the mail must be returned and postmarked by midnight, November 4. However, Gosse encourages those returning their ballots via the postal service to mail them before October 31.
All requests for ballots to be mailed must be received by the auditor’s office by 5 p.m. on October 25.
For more information, contact the Buchanan County Auditor’s Office at 319-334-4109.