BUCHANAN COUNTY – On Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at approximately 11:50 p.m., the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 report of a motor vehicle accident in the 2300 block of Buffalo Creek Boulevard, southeast of Winthrop. Sheriff’s deputies and emergency services were subsequently dispatched.
According to the investigation, a 2006 Ford F350 operated by Joshua Daniel Schmitt, 31, of Winthrop, was traveling southbound on Buffalo Creek Boulevard when his vehicle left the roadway. The vehicle entered the ditch, rolling over and striking a utility pole, shearing the pole in half.
Schmitt was ejected from the vehicle during the crash and was transported to Buchanan County Health Center in Independence by ambulance where he was pronounced deceased. This accident remains under investigation.
The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Winthrop Fire Department and Area Ambulance Service.