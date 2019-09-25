INDEPENDENCE – Family is a key component at the aptly named Adams Family Furniture in downtown Independence.
Bret Adams grew up in the furniture business in western Iowa. In May 1960, Bret’s father and uncle put up $250 each from their jobs with Ralston Purina to open a furniture store in Iowa Falls and it grew from there.
“We had a 1939 open box Chevy truck and would drive over to Manly to buy new furniture, then sell it back at our store in Iowa Falls,” Bret fondly remembers. “It was truly a family business.”
Bret’s mother and father are still running the store in Iowa Falls today.
In 1993, Bret and his wife Jane started their own furniture store on the south side of First Street at the 2nd Avenue NE intersection. About a year later, they moved to their current location, 217 1st Street E, the former Tegan’s “Five and Dime” store.
“We get a lot of people coming through and share their memories of where things used to be,” said Jane. “I remember the candy counter and others remember where the records were.”
Today, the store is full of quality furniture from Perdue, American Heartland, Chromcraft, and La-Z-Boy. In addition, the store carries lamps, home décor items, and most recently a variety of Howard Miller wall clocks.
“We have many long-term relationships with the manufacturers,” Bret said. “Some are three decades in the making.”
Bret is also proud of how his family was able to start the Independence store as his father and uncle had started the first store, by starting small, paying cash, and not getting into debt.
“I like doing business the old-fashioned way,” said Bret. “We don’t offer fancy terms.”
At Adams Family Furniture they believe in friendly service, good prices, and good name-brand values.
While some may browse on the Internet, many find better deals in the store.
“People can come in, look at the furniture, and actually sit and try it out,” said Jane. “You can’t do that on the Internet.”
The store carries about 100 recliners and 40 sofas and love seats on the floor. They back that up with a local warehouse of furniture, and they can always call Mom and Dad’s store to see if they have a particular item in stock. If not, the store also has catalogues and fabric samples to peruse. After you find the perfect cloth or covering, it only takes about a month to get your custom chair or couch.
“And we offer free delivery,” said Jane.
If you are buying a gift, like a wedding present, they do offer a gift certificate so the newlyweds can select what they want.
To keep up with current trends in furniture, the couple attends “market.” In recent years, they have travelled to Las Vegas, were manufactures from around the world display what they think the public wants in hot colors and styles.
“We see couches that look the same and are priced less, but we believe in selling things that will last,” said Bret.
“It’s been a lot of hard work and long hours,” said Bret. “We want to thank all of the great people who have worked for us to become the business we are today. We also thank all of the nice people we have met along the way.”
The phrase, “We appreciate your business,” is printed on cards, bills, and posters, and at Adams Family Furniture, they really do.