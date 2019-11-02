BUCHANAN COUNTY – Women landowners, farmers, and ag retailers will have the opportunity to meet again this fall and winter to learn more about agronomy and related agricultural topics through distance-learning sessions known as Agronomy in the Field.
Agronomy in the Field for women is in its fifth year and has been offered at several locations across the state. The goals of Agronomy in the Field are to strengthen agronomic skills for women that allow for better decision-making, provide a better understanding of inputs for crop production, see and understand different conservation practices, and increase confidence in communication with their spouse, farming partner, ag retailer, or tenant.
Programs are hosted by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach field agronomists Angie Rieck-Hinz, Meaghan Anderson, and Rebecca Vittetoe, with help from guest speakers on a variety of important topics.
Buchanan County will be hosting a site for women to participate in the distance-learning sessions of Agronomy in the Field. Sessions will be offered monthly from November through April. Sessions will start at 6 p.m. and will typically last until 7:30 p.m.
All sessions will be recorded so women can access them at a time convenient for them if they cannot join the live sessions.
The sessions offered this fall and winter are:
• November 19 – crop marketing
• December 17 – farming for bushels or profitability
• January 14 – alternative crops and markets
• February 18 – growing season weather outlook and weather resources
• March 17 – planning for successful implementation of a herbicide program
• April 7 – early season scouting tips and tricks
Any interested women landowners, farmers, and service providers who would like to participate in upcoming sessions should contact Buchanan County ISU Extension and Outreach at 319-334-7161 or xbuchanan@iastate.edu for additional details and to get signed up. There is no cost to participate in these sessions.