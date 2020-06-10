INDEPENDENCE: The Independence Motor Speedway held racing action on Saturday with fans in the stands for the first time in 2020. With the governor of Iowa easing the COVID-19 restrictions, a great crowd turned out to see 130 race car drivers put on an excellent show on a beautiful night for racing.
The Budweiser Late Model feature saw IMS veterans Curt Martin and Jeff Aikey occupy the front row following the redraw alignment for qualified cars. Aikey and Martin battled early before Aikey was able to move out to the race lead. A caution with 10 laps to go brought Martin back to Aikey’s rear bumper, setting up another battle. Aikey was again able to hold back Martin on the restart as Darren Ackerman was able to hold the bottom line and race under Martin into second. At the checkers it was Aikey, Ackerman, and the youngster Logan Duffy slipping past Martin for third.
The Performance Bodies IMCA Modifieds saw several drivers take their turns at holding the lead. Early it was Chris Snyder before Josh Foster took over the point. Meanwhile, Jeff Aikey was steadily marching forward from a fifth-row start. Aikey took the lead before half of the laps were complete and went on to record the win ahead of a hard-charging Troy Cordes.
Cole Mather took advantage of a front-row start in the Burco Sales IMCA Stock Car feature Saturday night and went on to record the win on his birthday. Mather took the win ahead of the Chelsea Charger, Damon Murty.
The Tarpy Trucking Sportmod main event saw past National Champion Tony Olson come from the fifth row to take the checkers first, ahead of a strong-running Kyle Bentley.
Kaden Reynolds has been a terror early in the 2020 season. Saturday night Reynolds advanced from an 11th position start to score the Christie Door Hobby Stock main event win.
Chad Dugan started on the front row of the Micro Mod Main on Saturday night due to a rough first night back on May 23. Dugan checked out on the field to score an impressive win over Jeremy Schaufenbuel.
The Sport Compacts saw a first-time winner make it to victory lane. Alicia Steepleton has been racing the four-cylinder cars for three years. Saturday night her hard work turned into her first-ever win, topping a very strong 15-car field. Steepleton raced under the checkers ahead of Justin Hempstead.
One hundred and thirty cars battled it out on Saturday night with the final checkered flag of the night waving at 9:55 p.m. Another full program of racing is scheduled for Saturday, June 13, at the Independence Motor Speedway. Hot laps will take to the track at 5:30 p.m. with racing to follow.
Feature Race Results (Top 5)
Independence Motor
Speedway
6/6/2020
Bud Late Models
77 Jeff Aikey-Cedar Falls
53 Darren Ackerman-
Elk Run Heights
14 Logan Duffy-Independence
45 Curt Martin-Independence
P7 Eric Pollard-Peosta
Performance Bodies
IMCA Modifieds
77 Jeff Aikey-Cedar Falls
71C Troy Cordes-Dunkerton
19D Darin Duffy-Toddville
27M Mark Schulte-Delhi
98 Tony Snyder-Readlyn
Burco Sales
IMCA Stock Cars
74C Cole Mather-Fairbank
99D Damon Murty-Chelsea
14C Leah Wroten-Independence
4R Riley Hanson-Vinton
7 Andrew Lokenvitz-Charles City
Tarpy Trucking Sportmods
T23 Tony Olson-Cedar Rapids
35 Kyle Bentley-Rowley
16SS Kip Siems-Cedar Falls
64 Vern Jackson-Waterloo
9K Troy Bauer-Monticello
Christie Door Hobby Stocks
1 Kaden Reynolds-Cedar Rapids
357 Bret Vanous-Quasqueton
88 Luke Bird-Winthrop
5M Austin Mehmen-Cedar Falls
5 Marcus Wayne- Independence
Micro Mods
1 Chad Dugan-Waukon
34 Jeremy Schauefenbuel-New Hampton
19X Matt Dugan-Garnavillo
51 Cole McNeal-Dysart
33J Carson James-Winthrop
Sport Compacts
2 Alicia Steepleton-Marion
11h Justin Hempstead-Manchester
11 Rick Hempstead-Manchester
15M Zeek Wheeler-Vinton
17 Nathan Forey-Waverly