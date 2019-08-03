Alice M. Mishler

INDEPENDENCE – Alice Marie Mishler, 84, of Independence, Iowa, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at the ABCM Rehabilitation Center – West Campus in Independence. A mass of Christian burial was held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday July 30, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Winthrop, Iowa, with Msgr. Thomas Toale officiating and Rev. David Beckman concelebrating. Burial was at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitation was held from 4 to 7 p.m. with a rosary at 4 p.m. and a parish vigil service at 7 p.m. on Monday July 29, at the Reiff Family Center in Independence.
Alice was born on April 17, 1935, in Independence, the daughter of Joseph and Mary (Toale) Koeppel. She attended St. John’s Catholic School in Independence and graduated in 1952. On November 17, 1955, she earned a degree in nursing from St. Joseph Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in Dubuque. She married LeRoy Mishler on April 14, 1956, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Independence. In 1957 they made their home in Lansing, Michigan, for one year before they returned to Independence.
Alice worked for many years as a nurse at Peoples Memorial Hospital and Medical Associates in Independence. In 1987, she moved to Waterloo, where she worked at Covenant Medical Center. Alice completed her 42 years in nursing at Northeast Iowa Family Practice in Waterloo. Following retirement, she volunteered at Covenant Medical Center. In 2014 she moved back to Independence to be closer to her lifelong friends.
Alice is survived by her children, Kent (Kathy) Mishler, Big Lake, Minnesota, Mike Mishler, Vivian, South Dakota, Cody (Beth) Mishler, Soldotna, Alaska, and Jeff Mishler, Anchor Point, Alaska; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her four brothers, Joseph, Peter, Donald, and Dale Koeppel.
