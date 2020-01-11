INDEPENDENCE – The next meeting of the local Alzheimer’s/dementia support group will take place on Tuesday, January 28, beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Prairie Hills Independence, 505 Enterprise Drive. This meeting is for family, friends, and caregivers of those who have dementia.
All are welcome to attend, even if you don’t have a resident in the Prairie Hills community.
Alzheimer’s disease is a debilitating condition that can impact hardest on those around the individual who has been diagnosed.
If you have any questions about the support group, contact Staci Isley, community relations coordinator, at 319-334-2000 or welcomeindy@prairiehillsliving.com.