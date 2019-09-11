INDEPENDENCE – An Alzheimer’s/dementia support group meeting will be held on Tuesday, September 24, starting at 5:30 p.m. at Prairie Hills, 505 Enterprise Drive, Independence. Everyone is welcome to join, even if you don’t have a family member in our community!
Alzheimer’s disease is a debilitating illness that is often harder on the family than it is on the patient. Prairie Hills is here for all family, friends, and caregivers of those dealing with dementia.
For more information, contact Staci Isley, community relations coordinator, at welcomeindy@prairiehillsliving.com or call 319-334-2000.