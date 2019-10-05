INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors met at the Cedar Rock State Park Visitor Center for their September meeting. The group’s members had invited administrators from the Independence Community School District to join them for a picnic lunch on the back deck. The administrators provided updates about the current school year.
After the meeting, Katie Hund, park manager, led a tour of the grounds and the Frank Lloyd Wright house designed for Lowell and Agnes Walter. The home is known as Cedar Rock.