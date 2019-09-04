INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors visited two businesses as part of their August meeting.
The first stop was to Indee Area Gymnastics Academy, located at 121 1st Street E. Owned and operated by Mikka Foley and Andi McConnell, the academy offers training to gymnasts and athletes of all ages (from age two to adults). Mikka and Andi can help people with balance, strength, coordination, and mental focus, and they also prepare athletes for competition. Recreational classes for young cheerleaders are also available.
How about a class for ninjas? It starts with the ABCs (agility, balance, and coordination). Flips and tricks for the aspiring ninja can be added as the student improves.
Find out more online at indeeareagym.com, or contact them at 319-415-8074
The second stop was at Hilltop Motors, located at 512 20th Avenue SW. The Ambassadors met with Allen Magsamen, who recently took over the business from his father Don. The business is 40+ years old and currently employs five PEOPLE. They moved to their current location in 1992.
Hilltop Motors offers collision repair services, towing, and a small but ever-changing inventory of used cars. For more information, contact Allen via email at hilltopmotor@indytel.com or by calling 319-334-2337.