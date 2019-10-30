INDEPENDENCE – The story in the October 26 Bulletin Journal about the Independence Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors visiting with Pries, Inc. president and employees included a misidentification.
The story should have said:
The Independence Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors recently welcomed Matt McMahon, president of Pries Enterprises, to their October meeting. Pries talked about his business and the recent expansion. He also introduced Jason Joyce as the operations manager, and Angie Helmrichs, human resource specialist.
Jason Joyce has 25 years of experience in extrusion and 20 years of experience in anodizing and was instrumental in the movement of the new anodizing facility at Pries.
According to Helmrichs, the person mentioned in the October 26 article, Joe Anrade, is an anodizing consultant who was brought in to run the development due to Jason’s other commitments with the current facility.
After lunch, Pries invited the Ambassadors out to the facility to learn more about aluminum extrusion and fabrication. Pries recently completed a 50,000-square-foot expansion to accommodate a new custom anodizing process.
For more information on Pries’ products and service, visit www.priesenterprises.com.