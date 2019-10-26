Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Ambassadors at Pries Enterprises

The Ambassadors honoring Pries Enterprises (front, from left) Pries consultant Joe Andrade, Judy McMahon (Matt’s mother), Ali McMahon (Matt’s wife), Pries President Matt McMahon, and Ambassadors Charlie McCardle and Lans Flickinger. Other members of the Ambassadors are in the background.

 John Klotzbach Photo

INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors recently welcomed Matt McMahon, president of Pries Enterprises, to their October meeting. Pries talked about his business and the recent expansion. He also introduced Joe Andrade, a consultant to Pries, and Angie Helmrichs, human resource specialist with Pries.

After lunch, Pries invited the Ambassadors out to the facility to learn more about aluminum extrusion and fabrication. Pries recently completed a 50,000-square-foot expansion to accommodate a new custom anodizing process.

For more information on the products and services offered , visit www.priesenterprises.com.

