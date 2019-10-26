INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors recently welcomed Matt McMahon, president of Pries Enterprises, to their October meeting. Pries talked about his business and the recent expansion. He also introduced Joe Andrade, a consultant to Pries, and Angie Helmrichs, human resource specialist with Pries.
After lunch, Pries invited the Ambassadors out to the facility to learn more about aluminum extrusion and fabrication. Pries recently completed a 50,000-square-foot expansion to accommodate a new custom anodizing process.
For more information on the products and services offered , visit www.priesenterprises.com.