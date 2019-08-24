Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors visited community schools this week to hand out apples to teachers, administrators, and staff who are back to school for 2019-20 academic year. Along with the apples, BankIowa distributed tote bags.

At each location, Ambassador Charlie McCardle gave a speech about the number of students served by St. John Catholic School, the Independence Community School District (ICSD), and the programs at MHI (school for patients, Four Oaks, and student nursing). McCardle reported that St. John (preschool-eighth grade) serves about 200; students ICSD (PreK-12) serves about 1,400; MHI has had up to 18; Four Oaks up to 20; and the student nursing program has served 84 in the past year.

According to Kathyrn Jensen, education administrator, the MHI School serves a variety of students with different academic needs. She says the teachers have to form a curriculum for each individual to match criteria for graduation through the local school. Currently, the youngest student served is in sixth grade, but she said they have had a student as young as eight.

Greg Gates, program coordinator at Four Oaks in Independence, said his program usually serves eight- to 18-year-olds who live in the shelter or who can be transported within 45 minutes. He too said the curriculum covers all subjects. Gates was proud to say one of his charges has recently completed a program to be a CNA.

Speaking of nursing, Michelle Ficken, head of the student nursing program at MHI, reported her students are rotated to MHI in small groups for a 20-day program that includes classroom and clinic time. She said, in the classroom, she presents mental health care theory and then students can put theory into supervised practice with patients. Ficken said nursing students come from Northeast Iowa Community College (NICC) in Calmar, Kirkwood Community College, and Allen College.

At the end of his presentations at each of the three schools, McCardle recited a poem written by his wife, Cindy. At St. John Catholic School on Tuesday morning, it was one from 2008. By Thursday morning, she had written another poem specifically based on the ICSD motto, “Start Here Succeed Anywhere,” to be read at the welcoming assembly. On Friday morning, Charlie McCardle read an abbreviated version for the MHI teachers.

The school year is upon us

And vacation is behind

You gather here as teachers

Ready now to mold a mind

Brave and fresh to meet the troops

A career so resolute

Ever wonder why you’re honored

with God’s forbidden fruit

Does it make a real teacher

When it’s perched upon your desk?

Or simply help to make your space

A bit more picturesque?

What of this term called teacher

The “real” I emphasize!

How do you define them?

How many qualifies?

Could it be the one who’s taught here

20 years or more

Or the one who’s smiled through speeches

That could truly make them snore!!

Pointed fingers at the naughty kids

Who never seemed to listen

Then suddenly discover

What they’ve all along been missin’!

The brand new student teacher

Who’s gonna change the world

And can start by cheering up the kid

Who nervously just hurled!

Real teachers know there’s certain words

You don’t assign in rhyme

Like hit, door, and truck

They’ll get you every time!!

They truly keep composure

In everything they do

And can fill an entire blackboard

Through the urge to number two!!

They suffer with their students

And cheer when things go well

Smile at a first pulled tooth

Then frown when one says “hell”!

Calmly sit through irate parents

Laying blame when kids go bad

And fight the urge to point out

That it starts with Mom and Dad!

They take the hand of six-year-olds

To convince that school is fun

Then hug them when they’re 18

And their high school years are done.

A real teacher is a mentor

A counselor and a friend

Overworked and underpaid

But loyal to the end!

Three reasons you’re a teacher

We’ve all seen the bumper sticker

June, July, and August

Seems each year they’re passing quicker!!

Welcome back!

Start Here Succeed Anywhere (2019)

By Cindy McCardle

Start here, succeed anywhere,

Such an easy phrase to say

But in order to achieve success

You as teachers must guide their way!!

As littles enter through these doors

The schools’ a mammoth place

Help transition them to learning

With a smiling, trusting face.

Encourage them to try new things

Give them praise for when they share

No matter how small the reason

Start here, Succeed anywhere ...

Our future scholars must read to learn

But first must learn to read

That’s a major stepping stone

In order to succeed...

There’s A-B-Cs and 1-2-3s

Playing nice and sharing

Learning how to build some trust

And downright simply caring...

Start here, succeed anywhere...

They must learn responsibility

And social interaction

Win with humility and lose with dignity

Both will bring them satisfaction!!

Be coachable, follow directions

Have a willingness to learn...

Respect is something given

But also, something they must earn...

Each year, accept new challenges

Each year adapt to change

Don’t hesitate to make a move

When your life goals rearrange...

It’s funny how a student

Is defined as one who’s learning

But given these past guidelines

It’s a title we’re all still earning...

Inside these walls it’s ICSD

But outside, life is still a school

We all strive to earn a passing grade

Living by the golden rule!

So teach our youngsters to love learning

Send young adults who really care

And remember what the motto says:

Start here...succeed anywhere.

