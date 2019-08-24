INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors visited community schools this week to hand out apples to teachers, administrators, and staff who are back to school for 2019-20 academic year. Along with the apples, BankIowa distributed tote bags.
At each location, Ambassador Charlie McCardle gave a speech about the number of students served by St. John Catholic School, the Independence Community School District (ICSD), and the programs at MHI (school for patients, Four Oaks, and student nursing). McCardle reported that St. John (preschool-eighth grade) serves about 200; students ICSD (PreK-12) serves about 1,400; MHI has had up to 18; Four Oaks up to 20; and the student nursing program has served 84 in the past year.
According to Kathyrn Jensen, education administrator, the MHI School serves a variety of students with different academic needs. She says the teachers have to form a curriculum for each individual to match criteria for graduation through the local school. Currently, the youngest student served is in sixth grade, but she said they have had a student as young as eight.
Greg Gates, program coordinator at Four Oaks in Independence, said his program usually serves eight- to 18-year-olds who live in the shelter or who can be transported within 45 minutes. He too said the curriculum covers all subjects. Gates was proud to say one of his charges has recently completed a program to be a CNA.
Speaking of nursing, Michelle Ficken, head of the student nursing program at MHI, reported her students are rotated to MHI in small groups for a 20-day program that includes classroom and clinic time. She said, in the classroom, she presents mental health care theory and then students can put theory into supervised practice with patients. Ficken said nursing students come from Northeast Iowa Community College (NICC) in Calmar, Kirkwood Community College, and Allen College.
At the end of his presentations at each of the three schools, McCardle recited a poem written by his wife, Cindy. At St. John Catholic School on Tuesday morning, it was one from 2008. By Thursday morning, she had written another poem specifically based on the ICSD motto, “Start Here Succeed Anywhere,” to be read at the welcoming assembly. On Friday morning, Charlie McCardle read an abbreviated version for the MHI teachers.
The school year is upon us
And vacation is behind
You gather here as teachers
Ready now to mold a mind
Brave and fresh to meet the troops
A career so resolute
Ever wonder why you’re honored
with God’s forbidden fruit
Does it make a real teacher
When it’s perched upon your desk?
Or simply help to make your space
A bit more picturesque?
What of this term called teacher
The “real” I emphasize!
How do you define them?
How many qualifies?
Could it be the one who’s taught here
20 years or more
Or the one who’s smiled through speeches
That could truly make them snore!!
Pointed fingers at the naughty kids
Who never seemed to listen
Then suddenly discover
What they’ve all along been missin’!
The brand new student teacher
Who’s gonna change the world
And can start by cheering up the kid
Who nervously just hurled!
Real teachers know there’s certain words
You don’t assign in rhyme
Like hit, door, and truck
They’ll get you every time!!
They truly keep composure
In everything they do
And can fill an entire blackboard
Through the urge to number two!!
They suffer with their students
And cheer when things go well
Smile at a first pulled tooth
Then frown when one says “hell”!
Calmly sit through irate parents
Laying blame when kids go bad
And fight the urge to point out
That it starts with Mom and Dad!
They take the hand of six-year-olds
To convince that school is fun
Then hug them when they’re 18
And their high school years are done.
A real teacher is a mentor
A counselor and a friend
Overworked and underpaid
But loyal to the end!
Three reasons you’re a teacher
We’ve all seen the bumper sticker
June, July, and August
Seems each year they’re passing quicker!!
Welcome back!
Start Here Succeed Anywhere (2019)
By Cindy McCardle
Start here, succeed anywhere,
Such an easy phrase to say
But in order to achieve success
You as teachers must guide their way!!
As littles enter through these doors
The schools’ a mammoth place
Help transition them to learning
With a smiling, trusting face.
Encourage them to try new things
Give them praise for when they share
No matter how small the reason
Start here, Succeed anywhere ...
Our future scholars must read to learn
But first must learn to read
That’s a major stepping stone
In order to succeed...
There’s A-B-Cs and 1-2-3s
Playing nice and sharing
Learning how to build some trust
And downright simply caring...
Start here, succeed anywhere...
They must learn responsibility
And social interaction
Win with humility and lose with dignity
Both will bring them satisfaction!!
Be coachable, follow directions
Have a willingness to learn...
Respect is something given
But also, something they must earn...
Each year, accept new challenges
Each year adapt to change
Don’t hesitate to make a move
When your life goals rearrange...
It’s funny how a student
Is defined as one who’s learning
But given these past guidelines
It’s a title we’re all still earning...
Inside these walls it’s ICSD
But outside, life is still a school
We all strive to earn a passing grade
Living by the golden rule!
So teach our youngsters to love learning
Send young adults who really care
And remember what the motto says:
Start here...succeed anywhere.