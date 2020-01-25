INDEPENDENCE – The American Red Cross blood drive held on Monday, January 20, again showed the willingness of blood donors and volunteers to help others. With the assistance of many volunteers who assist before and during the day of the drive, 50 units of productive blood were collected, surpassing our goal of 38. A variety of delicious cookies were baked by St. John Catholic Church Rosary Society.
Lisa Shonka and Crystal Blin donated for the first time. First-time donors are important to ensure that blood will always be available. It is also important to continue giving as often as you are able. You can give blood every 56 days. Every pint of blood is important. Together, we can save many lives.
The next Red Cross Blood Drive will be Monday, May 18 at the First Presbyterian Church.