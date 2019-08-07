HAZLETON – Northeast Iowa Community College (NICC) is offering an Amish farm-to-table lunch and farm tour September 26 at Plainview Country Store, 1148 Fairbank Amish Boulevard, in rural Hazleton.
In this unique “Amish farm-to-table lunch and farm tour” class, attendees will experience the many charms of Amish culture at a working farm.
The class includes a home-cooked, all-you-can-eat meal sourced from local farmers and served family-style by the host, Mary Hershberger of Plainview Bulk Store. The lunch begins at 12:15 p.m. at Plainview Country Store. The walking tour around the farm follows.
To register online for class No. 72472 or for more information, visit www.nicc.edu/solutions or call the RAMS/Oelwein Center at 319-283-3010.