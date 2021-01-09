Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Girls’ Division 3A

Chevelle Hookom’s place is 3rd and has scored 9.0 team points.

  • Round 1 — Chevelle Hookom (Independence) won by fall over Anna Dehl (Wahlert) (Fall 3:35)
  • Round 2 — Brinley Meier (Waverly-Shell Rock) won by decision over Chevelle Hookom (Independence) (Dec 7-0)
  • Round 3 — Starr Kirk (Anamosa) won by fall over Chevelle Hookom (Independence) (Fall 0:33)

Girls’ Division 4A

Dakota Whitman’s place is 1st and has scored 18.0 team points.

  • Round 1 — Dakota Whitman (Independence) won by fall over Maggie Wagner (Anamosa) (Fall 0:33)
  • Round 2 — Dakota Whitman (Independence) won by fall over Ellie Brenneman (MidPrairie) (Fall 1:34)
  • Round 3 — Dakota Whitman (Independence) won in sudden victory — 1 over Elizabeth Oleson (Charles City) (SV-1 7-5)

Girls’ Division 11

Rachel Eddy’s place is 1st and has scored 9.0 team points.

  • Round 1 — Rachel Eddy (Independence) won by fall over Emma Jones (Waverly-Shell Rock) (Fall 1:07)
  • Round 2 — Rachel Eddy (Independence) won by fall over Emilee Suchomel (Solon) (Fall 2:38)

