Girls’ Division 3A
Chevelle Hookom’s place is 3rd and has scored 9.0 team points.
- Round 1 — Chevelle Hookom (Independence) won by fall over Anna Dehl (Wahlert) (Fall 3:35)
- Round 2 — Brinley Meier (Waverly-Shell Rock) won by decision over Chevelle Hookom (Independence) (Dec 7-0)
- Round 3 — Starr Kirk (Anamosa) won by fall over Chevelle Hookom (Independence) (Fall 0:33)
Girls’ Division 4A
Dakota Whitman’s place is 1st and has scored 18.0 team points.
- Round 1 — Dakota Whitman (Independence) won by fall over Maggie Wagner (Anamosa) (Fall 0:33)
- Round 2 — Dakota Whitman (Independence) won by fall over Ellie Brenneman (MidPrairie) (Fall 1:34)
- Round 3 — Dakota Whitman (Independence) won in sudden victory — 1 over Elizabeth Oleson (Charles City) (SV-1 7-5)
Girls’ Division 11
Rachel Eddy’s place is 1st and has scored 9.0 team points.
- Round 1 — Rachel Eddy (Independence) won by fall over Emma Jones (Waverly-Shell Rock) (Fall 1:07)
- Round 2 — Rachel Eddy (Independence) won by fall over Emilee Suchomel (Solon) (Fall 2:38)