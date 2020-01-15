INDEPENDENCE, IA – Andrew Yang, a Democrat candidate for president, will be in Independence this Saturday, January 18, at the 4-H building on the Buchanan County Fairgrounds. The event starts at 6 p.m.
...WINTER STORM POSSIBLE FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY... .WIDESPREAD ACCUMULATING SNOW AND A WINTRY MIX AT TIMES OF SNOW, SLEET AND FREEZING RAIN, IS APPEARING TO BE MORE LIKELY FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY. SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 5 INCHES WILL BE POSSIBLE, ALONG WITH ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO TWO TENTHS OF AN INCH. LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS OF SNOW MAY OCCUR IN AREAS THAT REMAIN IN SNOW FOR LONGER DURATIONS. THERE ALSO MAY BE A PERIOD OF SLEET ACCUMULATION. IN ADDITION, STRONG NORTHWEST WINDS BY SATURDAY MORNING MAY LEAD TO BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW. ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...HEAVY MIXED PRECIPITATION POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 5 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF ONE TO TWO TENTHS OF AN INCH POSSIBLE. WINDS COULD GUST AS HIGH AS 40 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST MISSOURI, EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST IOWA AND NORTH CENTRAL, NORTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL ILLINOIS. * WHEN...FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. &&
