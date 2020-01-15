Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Andrew Yang

INDEPENDENCE, IA – Andrew Yang, a Democrat candidate for president, will be in Independence this Saturday, January 18, at the 4-H building on the Buchanan County Fairgrounds. The event starts at 6 p.m.

