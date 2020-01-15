Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM POSSIBLE FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY... .WIDESPREAD ACCUMULATING SNOW AND A WINTRY MIX AT TIMES OF SNOW, SLEET AND FREEZING RAIN, IS APPEARING LIKELY FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING. SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES WILL BE POSSIBLE, ALONG WITH ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO TWO TENTHS OF AN INCH. LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS OF SNOW MAY OCCUR IN AREAS THAT REMAIN IN SNOW FOR LONGER DURATIONS. THERE ALSO MAY BE A PERIOD OF SLEET ACCUMULATION. IN ADDITION, VERY STRONG NORTHWEST WINDS BY SATURDAY MORNING MAY LEAD TO BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW, AS WELL AS WIND GUSTS TO 45 MPH AND WIND CHILLS TO -15 BELOW ZERO. ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...HEAVY MIXED PRECIPITATION POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF ONE TO TWO TENTHS OF AN INCH POSSIBLE. WINDS COULD GUST AS HIGH AS 45 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST MISSOURI, EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST IOWA AND NORTH CENTRAL, NORTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL ILLINOIS. * WHEN...FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. &&