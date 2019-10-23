HAZLETON – Animal sponsorships at the Fontana Park wildlife display are now available for the 2020 calendar year. Animal sponsorships make the perfect holiday gift for those who are hart to buy for. Sponsorship packages include a letter, certificate, and photo of the sponsored animal and will be sent in time for holiday gift giving.
To sponsor an animal in our wildlife exhibit, an individual, a group, or a business needs to make a minimum donation to the Friends of Fontana Park. Donation amounts differ for each animal, ranging from $40 to $175. The sponsor’s name(s) will be placed on a plaque on the animal’s enclosure in early January for the 2020 calendar year.
The bird feeders at the nature center provide excellent viewing of wild birds year-round. To help defray the costs of feeding the birds, the conservation department is looking for monthly bird feeder sponsors. Sponsors are asked to donate $50 toward bird seed. All sponsors are recognized on a plaque in the nature center.
To reserve an animal, or sponsor the bird feeders for a month, contact the Fontana Interpretive Nature Center at 319-636-2617 or scabell@co.buchanan.ia.us.
The Animal Sponsorship program raises money for the conservation board’s environmental education program. The money goes toward educational and recreational programs, the newsletter, and the animal display.