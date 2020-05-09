You can now apply for your 2020 Iowa deer tags. Here are a few reminders to help you prepare:
Log into your customer account:
- Update your customer profile. Make sure your mailing address, email address, and phone number are correct.
- Check to make sure your hunter safety information is on your customer account. If not, upload a photo of your hunter safety certificate by clicking “Documents” above your profile. Anyone born on or after January 1, 1972, needs hunter safety on their account to apply.
Visit the nonresident hunting page to review the Nonresident Deer Application Guide, zone maps, and draw statistics one last time.
Apply online anytime until June 7 at midnight, CST. Your drawing odds are not affected by the date you choose to submit your application.
If you have any questions, please email the Iowa DNR at webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov for assistance.