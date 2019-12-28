INDEPENDENCE – Watch where you are going!
Drivers and pedestrians had to add a few minutes to their commutes as everyone adjusted to the construction season. City Hall held a special meeting for property owners and tried to spread the word to the community about the traffic changes that went on throughout the summer as 1st Street closed in sections from the river to Melone Creek.
Starting Wednesday, April 11, crews were putting up signage and the Wapsipinicon Bridge was closed the next morning, along with 1st Street E up to 3rd Avenue. Highway 150 was also detoured and 1st Street at 5th Avenue NE was blocked.
A Facebook page, “1st Street East Independence,” was created to keep the public informed as much as possible.
The street was completely opened right before Thanksgiving. In December, the installation of the railings for the pedestrian walkway on the Melone Creek Bridge began. Final landscaping will be completed in the spring.
Originally published on April 13.