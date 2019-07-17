INDEPENDENCE – On Monday, July 15, an American Red Cross blood drive was held at First Presbyterian Church. Thank you to the women of tope Wesleyan Church for baking the wide variety of delicious cookies. Thanks also to Robbie Rouse, the custodian, and his daughters, who helped with the setup of the tables. Craig Bussan and his Troop 47 were on their annual campout. We appreciate your time and effort.
We had a goal of 36, but collected 29 units of productive blood. Even though we didn’t reach our goal, we were proud of the donors who got out on such hot and humid day to donate.