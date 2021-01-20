Lauren Donlea, Junior, Guard, East Buchanan
- Against Lisbon, Lauren had 24 points (19 in the second half), hitting 4 3-pointers and 8/8 from the free throw line, along with 9 rebounds, 8 steals, and 5 assists.
- Against Central City, she scored 10 points and had 7 steals and 3 rebounds.
- In the Starmont game, Lauren had 16 points, 10 steals, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists.
- She averages 13 points, 6 steals, 4.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists per game.
Madyson Ristvedt, Sophomore, Center/Forward, Independence
- Madyson has been in double figures in the last three games.
- Against CPU, Madyson had 12 points and 4 rebounds.
- Against Marion, she had 10 points and 7 rebounds.
- In the Benton Community game, Madyson had 12 points and 4 rebounds.
- She is averaging 13.4 points per game in her last 5 outings.