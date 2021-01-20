Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Lauren Donlea, Junior, Guard, East Buchanan

- Against Lisbon, Lauren had 24 points (19 in the second half), hitting 4 3-pointers and 8/8 from the free throw line, along with 9 rebounds, 8 steals, and 5 assists.

- Against Central City, she scored 10 points and had 7 steals and 3 rebounds.

- In the Starmont game, Lauren had 16 points, 10 steals, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists.

- She averages 13 points, 6 steals, 4.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists per game.

Madyson Ristvedt, Sophomore, Center/Forward, Independence

- Madyson has been in double figures in the last three games.

- Against CPU, Madyson had 12 points and 4 rebounds.

- Against Marion, she had 10 points and 7 rebounds.

- In the Benton Community game, Madyson had 12 points and 4 rebounds.

- She is averaging 13.4 points per game in her last 5 outings.

