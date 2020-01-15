AMES – More than 2,200 graduates received degrees from Iowa State University during commencement ceremonies held December 20 (graduate) and 21 (undergraduate).
Following are area graduates listed by hometown, with degree, major, and distinction honors where applicable.
Brandon – Sarah VanDeWalle, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science, Summa Cum Laude
Fairbank – Adam Bodensteiner, Bachelor of Science, Aerospace Engineering
Independence – Alex Coffman, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering, Summa Cum Laude; Erik Gruber, Bachelor of Science, Construction Engineering; William Porter, Bachelor of Science, Materials Engineering
Jesup – Alexis Everett, Bachelor of Science, Global Resource Systems and Environmental Studies
Lamont – Hannah Gaffney, Bachelor of Science, Elementary Education, Magna Cum Laude
Oelwein – Hannah Meyer, Bachelor of Science, Psychology, Cum Laude; Logan Worden, Master of Science, Agricultural Education
Stanley – Tristan Dittmer, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Studies