According to the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union (IHSGAU), postseason play for the state’s girls’ basketball season begins on Thursday, February 13.

Following is a list of area team pairings, times, and locations:

Class 3A

Independence Mustangs (Region 5) at Waterloo Columbus Catholic Sailors, Columbus High School, Saturday, February 15, 5 p.m.

Jesup J-Hawks (Region 3) host Oelwein Huskies at Jesup High School, Saturday, February 15, at 5 p.m.

Class 1A

East Buchanan Bucs (Region 2) host Don Bosco Dons, at East Buchanan High School in Winthrop, Thursday, February 13, at 7 p.m.

Wapsie Valley Warriors (Region 3) at Tripoli Panthers, Tripoli High School, Thursday, February 13, at 7 p.m.

Starmont Stars (Region 3) at Turkey Valley Trojans, Turkey Valley Community School, Thursday, February 13, at 7 p.m.

