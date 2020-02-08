According to the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union (IHSGAU), postseason play for the state’s girls’ basketball season begins on Thursday, February 13.
Following is a list of area team pairings, times, and locations:
Class 3A
Independence Mustangs (Region 5) at Waterloo Columbus Catholic Sailors, Columbus High School, Saturday, February 15, 5 p.m.
Jesup J-Hawks (Region 3) host Oelwein Huskies at Jesup High School, Saturday, February 15, at 5 p.m.
Class 1A
East Buchanan Bucs (Region 2) host Don Bosco Dons, at East Buchanan High School in Winthrop, Thursday, February 13, at 7 p.m.
Wapsie Valley Warriors (Region 3) at Tripoli Panthers, Tripoli High School, Thursday, February 13, at 7 p.m.
Starmont Stars (Region 3) at Turkey Valley Trojans, Turkey Valley Community School, Thursday, February 13, at 7 p.m.