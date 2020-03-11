DES MOINES — Three area girls were named to their respective Iowa Basketball Coaches’ Association (IBCA) all-regional teams this past week.
Jesup sophomore Amanda Treptow was named to Class 3A Region 3 team and East Buchanan seniors Erica Hoffman and Olivia Donlea were named to Class 1A Region 2 team.
Treptow averaged 11.5 points per game in postseason play, which included 14 points in the state tournament.
Erica Hoffman averaged 13.25 points per game and Olivia Donlea averaged 9 points per game in postseason play.
Class 3A All-Regional Team — Region 3
Reagan Barkema, sophomore, Roland-Story, Juliann Clark, senior, Roland-Story, Amanda Treptow, sophomore, Jesup; Jenny Wibholm, junior, Iowa Falls-Alden; Reece Johnson, sophomore, Roland-Story; Madeline Morton, junior, Roland-Story.
Coach of the Year in Region 3: Justin Morton, Roland-Story
Class 1A All-Regional Team — Region 2
Audi Crooks, freshman, Bishop-Garrigan; Molly Joyce, freshman, Bishop-Garrigan; Lauryn Hill, senior, Colo-NESCO; Alyssa Hames, senior, AGWSR; Erica Hoffman, senior, East Buchanan; Olivia Donlea, senior, East Buchanan; Kaylyn Meyers, junior, Bishop-Garrigan; Racheal Sicard, senior, AGWSR.
Coach of the Year in Region 2: Brandon Schwab, Bishop-Garrigan