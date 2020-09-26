Mustangs run in Vinton Invitational
VARSITY GIRLS-TEAM
1 Hudson 42
2 Benton Community 54
3 Cedar Rapids Jefferson 132
4 Vinton-Shellsburg 140
5 West Delaware 144
6 Union 163
7 Xavier 163
8 Beckman Catholic 164
9 Independence 167
10 South Tama 184
INDIVIDUAL GIRLS
4 Marleigh Louvar SO Independence 21:41.3
17 Alyssa Larson JR Independence 23:19.1
40 Laura Smith JR Independence 25:25.8
54 Bella Ressler SO Independence 26:28.5
55 Melody Kremer JR Independence 26:31.3
56 Ashlyn Martin JR Independence 26:35.6
VARSITY BOYS-TEAM
1 West Delaware 41
2 Cedar Rapids Jefferson 43
3 Hudson 85
4 Benton Community 118
5 Xavier 142
6 South Tama 146
7 Columbus Catholic 167
8 Vinton-Shellsburg 208
9 Alburnett 25 43 46 60 64 = 238
10 Independence 272
11 Union 40 59 61 69 78 = 307
12 Beckman Catholic 330
INDIVIDUAL-BOYS
32 Cameron Kriens, JR 19:44.8
45 Ryan Eddy, SR 20:12.9
56 Kale Weiland, SO 21:20.1
68 Robert Hansen, JR 22:01.0
71 Matt Tudor, JR 22:08.7
72 Isaac Wilcox SO 22:37.4
76 Blake Gates, FR 22:54.9
“Marleigh had a great race.” added Independence Head Coach Holli Osvald, “She placed 4th and ran a season best! Her sister, Bella Louvar, who is an 8th grader placed 3rd in the middle school race and Tyler Wieland, also an 8th grader, had a 2nd place finish in the middle school race.”
Coach Osvald also acknowledged Junior, Laura Smith, who “really stepped it up. She shaved a minute off of her season best and I was really happy with how she competed.”
East Buchanan Cross Country competes in Center Point
INDIVIDUAL-BOYS
37Sam Cook, 1021:29.1
39Ben Hesner, 1021:32.1
INDIVIDUAL-MIDDLE SCHOOL GIRLS
12Destiny Krum, 15:19.6
13Lindsay Beyer, 15:19.9
16Macy Kelchen, 16:04.3
221Kreighton Pech, 17:41
23Abby Crawford, 18:44.1
INDIVIDUAL-MIDDLE SCHOOL BOYS
37Jeffrey Hogan, 718:23.