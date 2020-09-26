Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Indee XC Marleigh Louvar 092620

Sophomore Marleigh Louvar placed 4th and rand a season best in the Vinton Invitational

 Courtesy Photo

Mustangs run in Vinton Invitational

VARSITY GIRLS-TEAM

1 Hudson 42

2 Benton Community 54

3 Cedar Rapids Jefferson 132

4 Vinton-Shellsburg 140

5 West Delaware 144

6 Union 163

7 Xavier 163

8 Beckman Catholic 164

9 Independence 167

10 South Tama 184

INDIVIDUAL GIRLS

4 Marleigh Louvar SO Independence 21:41.3

17 Alyssa Larson JR Independence 23:19.1

40 Laura Smith JR Independence 25:25.8

54 Bella Ressler SO Independence 26:28.5

55 Melody Kremer JR Independence 26:31.3

56 Ashlyn Martin JR Independence 26:35.6

VARSITY BOYS-TEAM

1 West Delaware 41

2 Cedar Rapids Jefferson 43

3 Hudson 85

4 Benton Community 118

5 Xavier 142

6 South Tama 146

7 Columbus Catholic 167

8 Vinton-Shellsburg 208

9 Alburnett 25 43 46 60 64 = 238

10 Independence 272

11 Union 40 59 61 69 78 = 307

12 Beckman Catholic 330

INDIVIDUAL-BOYS

32 Cameron Kriens, JR 19:44.8

45 Ryan Eddy, SR 20:12.9

56 Kale Weiland, SO 21:20.1

68 Robert Hansen, JR 22:01.0

71 Matt Tudor, JR 22:08.7

72 Isaac Wilcox SO 22:37.4

76 Blake Gates, FR 22:54.9

“Marleigh had a great race.” added Independence Head Coach Holli Osvald, “She placed 4th and ran a season best! Her sister, Bella Louvar, who is an 8th grader placed 3rd in the middle school race and Tyler Wieland, also an 8th grader, had a 2nd place finish in the middle school race.”

Coach Osvald also acknowledged Junior, Laura Smith, who “really stepped it up. She shaved a minute off of her season best and I was really happy with how she competed.”

East Buchanan Cross Country competes in Center Point

INDIVIDUAL-BOYS

37Sam Cook, 1021:29.1

39Ben Hesner, 1021:32.1

INDIVIDUAL-MIDDLE SCHOOL GIRLS

12Destiny Krum, 15:19.6

13Lindsay Beyer, 15:19.9

16Macy Kelchen, 16:04.3

221Kreighton Pech, 17:41

23Abby Crawford, 18:44.1

INDIVIDUAL-MIDDLE SCHOOL BOYS

37Jeffrey Hogan, 718:23.