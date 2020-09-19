BENTON COMMUNITY INVITATIONAL
Varsity Girls
1 Williamsburg
2 Cedar Rapids Kennedy
3 Mount Vernon-Lisbon
4 Benton Community
5 Clear Creek-Amana
6 Independence
7 Cedar Rapids Jefferson
8 Cascade
9 Vinton-Shellsburg
Local Top Finishers
15 Marleigh Louvar SO Independence 22:19.8
20 Alyssa Larson JR Independence 22:32.7
43 Melody Kremer JR Independence 24:49.0
51 Bella Ressler SO Independence 25:47.4
53 Laura Smith JR Independence 26:28.0
58 Ashlyn Martin JR Independence 28:02.7
60 Maddie Toulouse SO Independence 29:30.4
Varsity Boys
1 Mount Vernon-Lisbon
2 Clear Creek-Amana
3 Cedar Rapids Kennedy
4 Cedar Rapids Jefferson
5 Williamsburg
6 Cascade
7 Benton Community
8 Columbus Catholic
9 Vinton-Shellsburg
10 Isaac Newton Christian Academy
11 Independence
Local Top Finishers
49 Cameron Kriens, JR Independence 19:55.5
57 Wieland Kale, SO Independence 20:37.7
58 Ryan Eddy, SR Independence 20:40.7
61 Robert Hansen, JR Independence 20:56.8
71 Carter Straw, SO Independence 21:58.8
73 Matt Tudor, JR Independence 22:51.7
74 Wilcox Isaac, SO Independence 23:27.9
STARMONT
INVITATIONAL
Varsity Girls
1 Hudson
2 Jesup
3 Starmont
4 Waukon
5 Denver
6 Center Point-Urbana
7 North Fayette Valley
8 Lansing Kee
9 Sumner-Fredericksburg
10 North Linn
11 Turkey Valley(Jackson Junction)
12 Aplington-Parkersburg
13 Union
14 MFL Mar Mac
15 Independence
Local Top Finishers
5 Wright, Clare FR Jesup 20:47.83
6 Treptow, Amanda JR Jesup 20:52.14
13 Louvar, Marleigh SO Independence 22:09.65
21 O’Connor, Natalie JR Jesup 22:21.31
34 Larson, Alyssa JR Independence 23:01.17
43 Albert, Mckenna FR Jesup 23:27.86
46 Thoma, Sydney JR Jesup 23:29.98
53 Tomson, Maddie JR Jesup 23:51.25
67 DeVore, Marlee JR Jesup 24:23.43
94 Kremer, Melody JR Independence 25:34.51
108 Ressler, Bella SO Independence 26:12.05
116 Smith, Laura JR Independence 26:48.57
120 Martin, Ashlyn JR Independence 27:14.45
Varsity Boys
1 Center Point-Urbana
2 West Delaware
3 Denver
4 Hudson
5 Jesup
6 Waukon
7 North Fayette Valley
8 Oelwein
9 Columbus Catholic
10 Clayton Ridge
11 Sumner-Fredericksburg
12 Starmont
13 Vinton-Shellsburg
14 Independence
Local Top Finishers
7 Evans, Nolan JR Jesup 17:57.32
21 Zuck, Logan JR Jesup 18:40.40
22 Rottinghaus, Kile JR Jesup 18:42.39
55 Eddy, Ryan SR Independence 19:51.01
56 Wilson, Kyle SO Jesup 19:52.46
59 Alferink, Casey JR Jesup 19:57.92
63 Kriens, Cameron JR Independence 20:13.97
77 GONZALEZ, Ayden FR Jesup 20:46.82
83 Cook, Sammy SO East Buchanan 21:11.28
91 Weiland, Kale SO Independence 21:19.72
98 Hansen, Robert JR Independence 21:34.13
100 Zuck, Kaleb FR Jesup 21:36.91
101 Hesner, Benny SO East Buchanan 21:37.47
111 Straw, Carter SO Independence 22:00.64
122 Isaac, Wilcox SO Independence 23:18.85
131 Blake, Gates FR Independence 24:21.45
“I was really happy with how sophomore Marleigh Louvar raced,” said Independence Head Coach Holli Osvald. “She finished in 13th place! She picked runners off at every mile, which is really hard to do in cross country.
“Ryan Eddy also had a great performance,” added Coach Osvald. “He improved his season best by about 30 seconds.”
Coach Osvald also acknowledged the improvement of the junior varsity runners. Freshman Carter Homan and junior Matt Tudor ran new personal bests.
“It was a great race all around,” stated Jesup Head Coach Nick Green. “Starmont is always a challenging meet on a pretty challenging and deceiving course.
“The focus of our varsity was to compete and put ourselves into the race and beat the teams we need to beat, added Coach Green. “The girls accomplished this by beating Starmont and Denver, and the boys took down Waukon and North Fayette Valley.”
Coach Green also wanted to acknowledge his junior varsity harriers, stating that the coaches put the pressure on the JV kids, and the girls really answered the call. The JV girls brought home Jesup’s first win of the year by beating out North Linn by 5 points. Jesup’s JV boys competed well and keep improving.
In closing, Coach Green stated that the type of aggressiveness will pay off as they continue to gain more fitness and improve.
“Looking ahead, we have a few weeks left for some great workouts, and I am confident we will see some large time drops over this time as well.”