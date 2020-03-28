Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Independence 2020 Schedule:

Aug. 28 — at Center Point-Urbana

Sept. 4 — at Maquoketa

Sept. 11 — vs. Monticello

Sept. 18 — vs. Union, La Porte City

Sept. 25 — at Oelwein

Oct. 2 — vs. Crestwood, Cresco

Oct. 9 — vs. Waukon

Oct. 16 — at North Fayette Valley

Oct. 23 — at New Hampton

Jesup 2020 Schedule:

Aug. 28 — vs. North Linn, Troy Mills

Sept. 4 — at Hudson

Sept. 11 — at Aplington-Parkersburg

Sept. 18 — vs. BCLUW, Conrad

Sept. 25 — at Central Springs

Oct. 2 — vs. Denver

Oct. 9 — vs. Osage

Oct. 16 — at Columbus Catholic, Waterloo

Oct. 23 — at Sumner-Fredericksburg

East Buchanan, Winthrop 2020 Schedule:

Aug. 28 — at Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg

Sept. 4 — vs. Wapsie Valley, Fairbank

Sept. 11 — at Sumner-Fredericksburg

Sept. 18 — vs. Starmont

Sept. 25 — vs. Maquoketa Valley, Delhi

Oct. 2 — at Edgewood-Colesburg

Oct. 9 — at Alburnett

Oct. 16 — vs. North Linn, Troy Mills

Oct. 23 — at Bellevue

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 2020 Schedule:

Aug. 28 — at Denver

Sept. 4 — at East Buchanan, Winthrop

Sept. 11 — vs. Columbus Catholic, Waterloo

Sept. 18 — vs. Belle Plaine

Sept. 25 — at MFL MarMac

Oct. 2 — at Starmont

Oct. 9 — vs. South Winneshiek, Calmar

Oct. 16 — vs. Postville

Oct. 23 — at Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg