Independence 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 — at Center Point-Urbana
Sept. 4 — at Maquoketa
Sept. 11 — vs. Monticello
Sept. 18 — vs. Union, La Porte City
Sept. 25 — at Oelwein
Oct. 2 — vs. Crestwood, Cresco
Oct. 9 — vs. Waukon
Oct. 16 — at North Fayette Valley
Oct. 23 — at New Hampton
Jesup 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 — vs. North Linn, Troy Mills
Sept. 4 — at Hudson
Sept. 11 — at Aplington-Parkersburg
Sept. 18 — vs. BCLUW, Conrad
Sept. 25 — at Central Springs
Oct. 2 — vs. Denver
Oct. 9 — vs. Osage
Oct. 16 — at Columbus Catholic, Waterloo
Oct. 23 — at Sumner-Fredericksburg
East Buchanan, Winthrop 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 — at Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg
Sept. 4 — vs. Wapsie Valley, Fairbank
Sept. 11 — at Sumner-Fredericksburg
Sept. 18 — vs. Starmont
Sept. 25 — vs. Maquoketa Valley, Delhi
Oct. 2 — at Edgewood-Colesburg
Oct. 9 — at Alburnett
Oct. 16 — vs. North Linn, Troy Mills
Oct. 23 — at Bellevue
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 2020 Schedule:
Aug. 28 — at Denver
Sept. 4 — at East Buchanan, Winthrop
Sept. 11 — vs. Columbus Catholic, Waterloo
Sept. 18 — vs. Belle Plaine
Sept. 25 — at MFL MarMac
Oct. 2 — at Starmont
Oct. 9 — vs. South Winneshiek, Calmar
Oct. 16 — vs. Postville
Oct. 23 — at Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg