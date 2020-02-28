Saturday, Feb. 29
WAPSIE VALLEY BOYS BASKETBALL, 7 p.m., Class 1A Substate 5 game against Edgewood-Colesburg at Cedar Rapids Prairie High School.
Monday, March 2
JESUP GIRLS BASKETBALL, 5 p.m., Class 3A State Tournament quarterfinal game against Dike-New Hartford, Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines
Tuesday, March 3
JESUP BOYS TRACK AND FIELD, 3:30 p.m., meet, Wartburg College, Waverly
Monday, March 9
INDEPENDENCE BOYS SOCCER, parent meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., high school library
JESUP GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD, 3 p.m., indoor meet, University of Northern Iowa, Cedar Falls
Thursday, March 12
INDEPENDENCE GIRLS SOCCER, parent/player meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., West Elementary in the West Commons
Friday, March 20
EAST BUCHANAN BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK, 4:30 p.m., indoor meet, University of Dubuque
Saturday, March 21
INDEPENDENCE BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK, 10 a.m., WaMaC Indoor meet, at Grinnell College
Tuesday, March 31
WAPSIE VALLEY GIRLS AND BOYS TRACK, 4:30 p.m., invitational with multiple schools, at Sumner-Fredericksburg High School