Saturday, Feb. 29

WAPSIE VALLEY BOYS BASKETBALL, 7 p.m., Class 1A Substate 5 game against Edgewood-Colesburg at Cedar Rapids Prairie High School.

Monday, March 2

JESUP GIRLS BASKETBALL, 5 p.m., Class 3A State Tournament quarterfinal game against Dike-New Hartford, Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines

Tuesday, March 3

JESUP BOYS TRACK AND FIELD, 3:30 p.m., meet, Wartburg College, Waverly

Monday, March 9

INDEPENDENCE BOYS SOCCER, parent meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., high school library

JESUP GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD, 3 p.m., indoor meet, University of Northern Iowa, Cedar Falls

Thursday, March 12

INDEPENDENCE GIRLS SOCCER, parent/player meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., West Elementary in the West Commons

Friday, March 20

EAST BUCHANAN BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK, 4:30 p.m., indoor meet, University of Dubuque

Saturday, March 21

INDEPENDENCE BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK, 10 a.m., WaMaC Indoor meet, at Grinnell College

Tuesday, March 31

WAPSIE VALLEY GIRLS AND BOYS TRACK, 4:30 p.m., invitational with multiple schools, at Sumner-Fredericksburg High School

