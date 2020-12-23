Logan Schachterle’s place is 1st and has scored 8.0 team points.
- Round 1 — Logan Schachterle (Independence) won by major decision over Zayden Keim (Iowa Valley) (Maj 16-5)
- Round 3 — Logan Schachterle (Independence) won by fall over Owen Mullinex (Vinton-Shellsburg) (Fall 3:36)
Ryan Eddy’s place is 1st and has scored 15.0 team points.
- Round 1 — Ryan Eddy (Independence) won by fall over Dayton Behounek (Belle Plaine) (Fall 0:46)
- Round 2 — Ryan Eddy (Independence) won by fall over MaCael Bear (South Tama County) (Fall 2:59)
- Round 3 — Ryan Eddy (Independence) won by major decision over Keller Wilson (Cedar Falls) (Maj 9-0)
Cayne Schultz’s place is 2nd and has scored 10.0 team points.
- Round 1 — Adam Rose (Marion) won by decision over Cayne Schultz (Independence) (Dec 8-2)
- Round 2 — Cayne Schultz (Independence) won by fall over Farhan Ahmed (Waterloo West) (Fall 2:14)
- Round 3 — Cayne Schultz (Independence) won by fall over Braden Mabe (Center Point-Urbana) (Fall 3:14)
Gavin Hammers’ place is 2nd and has scored 10.0 team points.
- Round 1 — Gavin Hammers (Independence) won by fall over Nathan Hoover (Belle Plaine) (Fall 0:54)
- Round 2 — Gavin Hammers (Independence) won by fall over Garrett Swan (Solon) (Fall 0:40)
- Round 3 — Kaleb Larson (Cedar Falls) won by fall over Gavin Hammers (Independence) (Fall 3:42)
Brady Clark’s place is 1st and has scored 16.0 team points.
- Round 1 — Brady Clark (Independence) won by fall over Porter Pavlovec (Center Point-Urbana) (Fall 0:58)
- Round 2 — Brady Clark (Independence) won by fall over Braden Nystrom (Waterloo West) (Fall 0:24)
- Round 3 — Brady Clark (Independence) won by fall over Colton Anderegg (Charles City) (Fall 2:52)
Caden Larson’s place is 1st and has scored 14.0 team points.
- Round 1 — Caden Larson (Independence) won by fall over Trevor Peterson (Charles City) (Fall 0:45)
- Round 2 — Caden Larson (Independence) won by fall over Ethan Swan (Solon) (Fall 1:54)
- Round 3 — Aden Hanson (Cedar Falls) won by decision over Caden Larson (Independence) (Dec 7-2)
Elijah Daniel’s place is 3rd and has scored 5.0 team points.
- Round 1 — Isaac Taylor (Waterloo West) won by fall over Elijah Daniel (Independence) (Fall 3:26)
- Round 2 — Elijah Daniel (Independence) won by fall over Mason Zoltowski (Marion) (Fall 0:35)
- Round 3 — Enrique Anaya (South Tama County) won by decision over Elijah Daniel (Independence) (Dec 6-3)
Justin Wood’s place is 1st and has scored 16.0 team points.
- Round 1 — Justin Wood (Independence) won by fall over Silas Schipper (Cedar Falls) (Fall 1:27)
- Round 2 — Justin Wood (Independence) won by forfeit over Theodore Zieser (Iowa Valley) (FF)
- Round 3 — Justin Wood (Independence) won by fall over Cole Fontinel (HLV, Victor) (Fall 0:49)
Jason Rice’s place is 4th and has scored 0.0 team points.
- Round 1 — Marcus Richard (Solon) won by fall over Jason Rice (Independence) (Fall 0:55)
- Round 2 — JaQuailyn Thomas (Waterloo West) won by fall over Jason Rice (Independence) (Fall 3:42)
- Round 3 — Kyan McBride (South Tama County) won by fall over Jason Rice (Independence) (Fall 0:47)
Quentin Krogmann’s place is 2nd and has scored 8.0 team points.
- Round 1 — Tayt Broell (Marion) won by fall over Quentin Krogmann (Independence) (Fall 0:46)
- Round 2 — Quentin Krogmann (Independence) won by decision over Aiden Pacheco (South Tama County) (Dec 1-0)
- Round 3 — Quentin Krogmann (Independence) won by fall over Trevor Myers (Solon) (Fall 1:35)
Cedar Falls JV Round Robin Results for Independence
Adam Fish’s place is 2nd and has scored 12.0 team points.
- Round 1 — Adam Fish (Independence) won by decision over Kaiden Wild (Cedar Rapids Kennedy) (Dec 6-2)
- Round 2 — Adam Fish (Independence) won by fall over Alex Harger (Cedar Rapids Kennedy) (Fall 1:23)
- Round 3 — Peyton Pilgrim (Assumption, Davenport) won by fall over Adam Fish (Independence) (Fall 3:07)
Keith Goddard’s place is 1st and has scored 19.5 team points.
- Round 1 — Keith Goddard (Independence) won by fall over Christian Beau (Jesup) (Fall 1:58)
- Round 2 — Keith Goddard (Independence) won by fall over Ayden Lutz (Cedar Rapids Kennedy) (Fall 1:14)
- Round 3 — Keith Goddard (Independence) won by tech fall over Miko Patterson (Cedar Falls) (TF 17-1)
Landon Duffy’s place is 1st and has scored 20.0 team points.
- Round 1 — Landon Duffy (Independence) won by fall over Steel Rolison (Jesup) (Fall 1:03)
- Round 2 — Landon Duffy (Independence) won by fall over Brayden Wiles (Cedar Falls) (Fall 1:05)
- Round 3 — Landon Duffy (Independence) won by fall over Angela McCraken (Waterloo East) (Fall 0:24)
Logan Schachterle’s place is 1st and has scored 19.0 team points.
- Round 1 — Logan Schachterle (Independence) won by fall over Elliot Kriens (Jesup) (Fall 2:31)
- Round 2 — Logan Schachterle (Independence) won by fall over Ethan Krall (Waterloo East) (Fall 3:48)
- Round 3 — Logan Schachterle (Independence) won by major decision over Kile Bucknell (Jesup) (Maj 12-3)
Ryan Eddy’s place is 1st and has scored 20.0 team points.
- Round 1 — Ryan Eddy (Independence) won by fall over Keller Wilson (Cedar Falls) (Fall 3:26)
- Round 2 — Ryan Eddy (Independence) won by fall over William Schutte (Jesup) (Fall 0:42)
- Round 3 — Ryan Eddy (Independence) won by fall over Landen Foote (Waterloo East) (Fall 1:48)
Carson Cameron’s place is 1st and has scored 20.0 team points.
- Round 1 — Carson Cameron (Independence) won by fall over Xander Rowan (Cedar Falls) (Fall 3:29)
- Round 2 — Carson Cameron (Independence) won by fall over Aiden Marietta (Assumption, Davenport) (Fall 2:58)
- Round 3 — Carson Cameron (Independence) won by fall over Ian Murra (Cedar Falls) (Fall 5:09)
Gavin Hammers’ place is 2nd and has scored 12.0 team points.
- Round 1 — Gavin Hammers (Independence) won by decision over Xander Stover (Cedar Falls) (Dec 17-10)
- Round 2 — Gavin Hammers (Independence) won by fall over Christian Gasper (Cedar Rapids Kennedy) (Fall 1:15)
- Round 3 — Colton Pilgrim (Assumption, Davenport) won by fall over Gavin Hammers (Independence) (Fall 0:58)
Cayne Schultz’s place is 3rd and has scored 9.0 team points.
- Round 1 — Cayne Schultz (Independence) won by fall over Matt Koppmann (Don Bosco) (Fall 3:29)
- Round 2 — Dawson Bell (Jesup) won by fall over Cayne Schultz (Independence) (Fall 5:17)
- Round 3 — Cole Harland (Assumption, Davenport) won by fall over Cayne Schultz (Independence) (Fall 3:03)
Tyler Trumblee’s place is 1st and has scored 20.0 team points.
- Round 1 — Tyler Trumblee (Independence) won by fall over Hayden Nanez (Cedar Rapids Kennedy) (Fall 0:57)
- Round 2 — Tyler Trumblee (Independence) won by fall over Noah Backes (Cedar Falls) (Fall 2:31)
- Round 3 — Tyler Trumblee (Independence) won by fall over Lexi Byrne (Cedar Rapids Kennedy) (Fall 1:36)
Brady Clark’s place is 4th and has scored 4.0 team points.
- Round 1 — Aden Hanson (Cedar Falls) won by decision over Brady Clark (Independence) (Dec 14-7)
- Round 2 — Landon Fernandez (Don Bosco) won by fall over Brady Clark (Independence) (Fall 4:37)
- Round 3 — Gerald Norton (Cedar Falls) won by fall over Brady Clark (Independence) (Fall 3:27)
Nathan Evans’ place is 1st and has scored 18.0 team points.
- Round 1 — Nathan Evans (Independence) won by fall over Caiden Schaul (Cedar Falls) (Fall 5:45)
- Round 2 — Rylan Hurley (Cedar Falls) won in sudden victory — 1 over Nathan Evans (Independence) (SV-1 2-0)
- Round 3 — Nathan Evans (Independence) won by fall over Caleb Eaton (Cedar Rapids Kennedy) (Fall 0:51)
Caden Larson’s place is 3rd and has scored 9.0 team points.
- Round 1 — Caden Larson (Independence) won by fall over Rashon Jennings (Cedar Rapids Kennedy) (Fall 3:12)
- Round 2 — Allen Catour (Assumption, Davenport) won by fall over Caden Larson (Independence) (Fall 3:55)
- Round 3 — Jacob Thiry (Don Bosco) won by fall over Caden Larson (Independence) (Fall 2:43)
Elijah Daniel’s place is 1st and has scored 18.0 team points.
- Round 1 — Elijah Daniel (Independence) won by disqualification over Ethan Beneke (Cedar Falls) (DQ)
- Round 2 — Elijah Daniel (Independence) won by fall over Conner Rawlins (Independence) (Fall 5:10)
- Round 3 — Elijah Daniel (Independence) received a bye () (Bye)
Conner Rawlins’ place is 3rd and has scored 7.0 team points.
- Round 1 — Conner Rawlins (Independence) received a bye () (Bye)
- Round 2 — Elijah Daniel (Independence) won by fall over Conner Rawlins (Independence) (Fall 5:10)
- Round 3 — Ethan Beneke (Cedar Falls) won by decision over Conner Rawlins (Independence) (Dec 9-2)
Justin Wood’s place is 1st and has scored 20.0 team points.
- Round 1 — Justin Wood (Independence) won by fall over Casey Visek (Cedar Rapids Kennedy) (Fall 0:59)
- Round 2 — Justin Wood (Independence) won by fall over Rhett Schaefer (Assumption, Davenport) (Fall 2:34)
- Round 3 — Justin Wood (Independence) won by fall over Silas Schipper (Cedar Falls) (Fall 2:53)
Phillip Eschweiler’s place is 1st and has scored 18.0 team points.
- Round 1 — Phillip Eschweiler (Independence) won by fall over Ty Kolthoff (Cedar Falls) (Fall 0:00)
- Round 2 — Ty Kolthoff (Cedar Falls) won by decision over Phillip Eschweiler (Independence) (Dec 8-5)
- Round 3 — Phillip Eschweiler (Independence) won by fall over Ty Kolthoff (Cedar Falls) (Fall 2:21)
Will Wheelock’s place is 3rd and has scored 7.0 team points.
- Round 1 — Will Wheelock (Independence) received a bye () (Bye)
- Round 2 — Treyton Potter (Cedar Rapids Kennedy) won by fall over Will Wheelock (Independence) (Fall 1:49)
- Round 3 — Lorenzo Forristall (Waterloo East) won by fall over Will Wheelock (Independence) (Fall 0:49)
Tono Cornell’s place is 4th and has scored 4.0 team points.
- Round 1 — Hogan Simmer (Cedar Falls) won by fall over Tono Cornell (Independence) (Fall 0:26)
- Round 2 — Kjuan Owens (Waterloo East) won by fall over Tono Cornell (Independence) (Fall 0:21)
- Round 3 — Parker Heidt (Cedar Rapids Kennedy) won by fall over Tono Cornell (Independence) (Fall 1:01)
Cedar Falls JV Round Robin Results for Jesup
Christian Beau’s place is 3rd and has scored 8.5 team points.
- Round 1 — Keith Goddard (Independence) won by fall over Christian Beau (Jesup) (Fall 1:58)
- Round 2 — Miko Patterson (Cedar Falls) won by fall over Christian Beau (Jesup) (Fall 4:20)
- Round 3 — Christian Beau (Jesup) won by tech fall over Ayden Lutz (Cedar Rapids Kennedy) (TF 16-0)
Steel Rolison’s place is 2nd and has scored 14.0 team points.
- Round 1 — Landon Duffy (Independence) won by fall over Steel Rolison (Jesup) (Fall 1:03)
- Round 2 — Steel Rolison (Jesup) won by fall over Angela McCraken (Waterloo East) (Fall 0:44)
- Round 3 — Steel Rolison (Jesup) won by injury default over Brayden Wiles (Cedar Falls) (Inj. 0:00)
Kile Bucknell’s place is 2nd and has scored 14.0 team points.
- Round 1 — Kile Bucknell (Jesup) won by fall over Ethan Krall (Waterloo East) (Fall 3:50)
- Round 2 — Kile Bucknell (Jesup) won by fall over Elliot Kriens (Jesup) (Fall 1:02)
- Round 3 — Logan Schachterle (Independence) won by major decision over Kile Bucknell (Jesup) (Maj 12-3)
Elliot Kriens’ place is 4th and has scored 4.0 team points.
- Round 1 — Logan Schachterle (Independence) won by fall over Elliot Kriens (Jesup) (Fall 2:31)
- Round 2 — Kile Bucknell (Jesup) won by fall over Elliot Kriens (Jesup) (Fall 1:02)
- Round 3 — Ethan Krall (Waterloo East) won by fall over Elliot Kriens (Jesup) (Fall 1:28)
William Schutte’s place is 4th and has scored 4.0 team points.
- Round 1 — Landen Foote (Waterloo East) won by fall over William Schutte (Jesup) (Fall 2:40)
- Round 2 — Ryan Eddy (Independence) won by fall over William Schutte (Jesup) (Fall 0:42)
- Round 3 — Keller Wilson (Cedar Falls) won by fall over William Schutte (Jesup) (Fall 1:34)
Kaleb Zuck’s place is 1st and has scored 18.0 team points.
- Round 1 — Kaleb Zuck (Jesup) won by fall over Alexandra Andersen (Cedar Rapids Kennedy) (Fall 0:59)
- Round 2 — Kaleb Zuck (Jesup) won by fall over Maxx Novak (Cedar Rapids Kennedy) (Fall 1:33)
- Round 3 — Chase Gilbert (Cedar Falls) won by fall over Kaleb Zuck (Jesup) (Fall 3:32)
Logan Zuck’s place is 4th and has scored 4.0 team points.
- Round 1 — Tyler Bartels (Cedar Rapids Kennedy) won by fall over Logan Zuck (Jesup) (Fall 0:59)
- Round 2 — Myles McMahon (Don Bosco) won by fall over Logan Zuck (Jesup) (Fall 1:37)
- Round 3 — Conner Doyle (Cedar Falls) won by fall over Logan Zuck (Jesup) (Fall 1:43)
Matthew Phillips’ place is 4th and has scored 4.0 team points.
- Round 1 — Kaleb Kreinbring (Assumption, Davenport) won by fall over Matthew Phillips (Jesup) (Fall 0:44)
- Round 2 — Braxton Wolrab (Cedar Rapids Kennedy) won by fall over Matthew Phillips (Jesup) (Fall 1:59)
- Round 3 — Drew Gerdes (Cedar Falls) won by fall over Matthew Phillips (Jesup) (Fall 0:54)
Connor Even’s place is 3rd and has scored 7.0 team points.
- Round 1 — Connor Even (Jesup) won by decision over Skyler Bickford (Cedar Rapids Kennedy) (Dec 8-5)
- Round 2 — Logan Huffman (Cedar Falls) won by decision over Connor Even (Jesup) (Dec 8-2)
- Round 3 — Kyan Stricker (Cedar Rapids Kennedy) won by decision over Connor Even (Jesup) (Dec 4-3)
Dawson Bell’s place is 1st and has scored 18.0 team points.
- Round 1 — Dawson Bell (Jesup) won by decision over Cole Harland (Assumption, Davenport) (Dec 4-2)
- Round 2 — Dawson Bell (Jesup) won by fall over Cayne Schultz (Independence) (Fall 5:17)
- Round 3 — Dawson Bell (Jesup) won by fall over Matt Koppmann (Don Bosco) (Fall 1:26)
Carter Studebaker’s place is 3rd and has scored 9.0 team points.
- Round 1 — Drew M. Campbell (Cedar Falls) won by fall over Carter Studebaker (Jesup) (Fall 2:50)
- Round 2 — Ian Bohnenkamp (Cedar Falls) won by decision over Carter Studebaker (Jesup) (Dec 5-4)
- Round 3 — Carter Studebaker (Jesup) won by fall over Teagan Coffin (Don Bosco) (Fall 0:32)
Skyler Blad’s place is 3rd and has scored 9.0 team points.
- Round 1 — Emerson Hahn (Don Bosco) won by tech fall over Skyler Blad (Jesup) (TF 17-2)
- Round 2 — Skyler Blad (Jesup) won by fall over Cale Stubbs (Assumption, Davenport) (Fall 0:31)
- Round 3 — Ryan Young (Waterloo East) won by major decision over Skyler Blad (Jesup) (Maj 8-0)
West Delaware 9th Tournament Results for Independence
Adam Fish’s place is 2nd and has scored 4.0 team points.
- Round 2 — Cooper Habel (West Dubuque) won by fall over Adam Fish (Independence) (Fall 2:35)
- Round 3 — Adam Fish (Independence) won by fall over Landon Bruess (NH-TV) (Fall 2:31)
Kaden Kremer’s place is 1st and has scored 16.0 team points.
- Round 1 — Kaden Kremer (Independence) won by fall over Brock Kleitsch (Wapsie Valley) (Fall 4:59)
- Round 2 — Kaden Kremer (Independence) won by fall over Landon Duffy (Independence) (Fall 3:35)
- Round 3 — Kaden Kremer (Independence) won by fall over Jordan Quinn (Dubuque Senior) (Fall 1:11)
Landon Duffy’s place is 3rd and has scored 6.0 team points.
- Round 1 — Jordan Quinn (Dubuque Senior) won by fall over Landon Duffy (Independence) (Fall 1:39)
- Round 2 — Kaden Kremer (Independence) won by fall over Landon Duffy (Independence) (Fall 3:35)
- Round 3 — Landon Duffy (Independence) won by fall over Brock Kleitsch (Wapsie Valley) (Fall 3:26)
Luke Johnson’s place is 2nd and has scored 11.0 team points.
- Round 1 — Luke Johnson (Independence) won by fall over Brad Taylor (West Dubuque) (Fall 2:17)
- Round 2 — Luke Johnson (Independence) won by fall over Cameron McMorris (NH-TV) (Fall 3:12)
- Round 3 — Garrison Gillihan (West Delaware) won by fall over Luke Johnson (Independence) (Fall 0:54)
Carson Cameron’s place is 3rd and has scored 4.0 team points.
- Round 1 — Burke Busta (NH-TV) won by fall over Carson Cameron (Independence) (Fall 3:41)
- Round 2 — Carson Cameron (Independence) won by decision over Hunter Humpal (NH-TV) (Dec 9-5)
- Round 3 — Elijah Strief (West Dubuque) won by fall over Carson Cameron (Independence) (Fall 1:36)
Rudy Priebe’s place is 3rd and has scored 6.0 team points.
- Round 1 — Rudy Priebe (Independence) won by fall over John Sailor (Waterloo East) (Fall 5:15)
- Round 2 — Owen Smith (West Dubuque) won by fall over Rudy Priebe (Independence) (Fall 0:40)
- Round 3 — Leander Reicks (NH-TV) won by fall over Rudy Priebe (Independence) (Fall 5:10)
Nathan Evans’ place is 2nd and has scored 7.0 team points.
- Round 1 — Nathan Evans (Independence) won by decision over Brady Kennedy (West Dubuque) (Dec 3-2)
- Round 2 — Nathan Evans (Independence) won by decision over Ty Tallman (Monticello) (Dec 7-0)
- Round 3 — Kael Meyers (NH-TV) won by fall over Nathan Evans (Independence) (Fall 3:42)
Conner Rawlins’ place is 1st and has scored 14.0 team points.
- Round 1 — Conner Rawlins (Independence) won by decision over Kyler Glenn (NH-TV) (Dec 10-5)
- Round 2 — Conner Rawlins (Independence) won by fall over Kaleb Adams (Crestwood, Cresco) (Fall 0:19)
- Round 3 — Conner Rawlins (Independence) won by fall over Decklan McCool (West Dubuque) (Fall 1:33)
Miles Reidy’s place is 3rd and has scored 6.0 team points.
- Round 1 — Tyler Pisney (Crestwood, Cresco) won by fall over Miles Reidy (Independence) (Fall 0:27)
- Round 2 — Miles Reidy (Independence) won by fall over Kacey Kaune (West Dubuque) (Fall 2:18)
- Round 3 — Olandreon Sanders (NH-TV) won by fall over Miles Reidy (Independence) (Fall 2:27)
Phillip Eschweiler’s place is 3rd and has scored 0.0 team points.
- Round 1 — Cash Hauser (West Delaware) won by fall over Phillip Eschweiler (Independence) (Fall 5:21)
- Round 3 — Braden McShane (NH-TV) won by fall over Phillip Eschweiler (Independence) (Fall 1:29)
Will Wheelock’s place is 2nd and has scored 11.0 team points.
- Round 1 — Will Wheelock (Independence) won by fall over Zach Yates (Monticello) (Fall 0:22)
- Round 2 — Will Wheelock (Independence) won by fall over Sam Christoffer (West Dubuque) (Fall 0:16)
- Round 3 — Brady McDonald (Independence) won by fall over Will Wheelock (Independence) (Fall 0:43)
Brady McDonald’s place is 1st and has scored 16.0 team points.
- Round 1 — Brady McDonald (Independence) won by fall over Sam Christoffer (West Dubuque) (Fall 0:13)
- Round 2 — Brady McDonald (Independence) won by fall over Zach Yates (Monticello) (Fall 0:32)
- Round 3 — Brady McDonald (Independence) won by fall over Will Wheelock (Independence) (Fall 0:43)
Tono Cornell’s place is 1st and has scored 8.0 team points.
- Round 1 — Tono Cornell (Independence) received a bye () (Bye)
- Round 2 — Tono Cornell (Independence) received a bye () (Bye)