Moser School of Dance and Gymnastic area athletes recently competed and placed well in the USTA Power Tumbling meet held in Bettendorf on Nov. 8. There were 11 teams entered with approximately 250 athletes competing throughout the day. Moser’s area gymnasts who place well are as follows:
1st Place: Annie Gulick, Emma Oberbroeckling, Hannabelle Erickson, Katelin Ante, Olivia Schindler, Allysa Sadewasser, Megan Pierschbacher, Kendall Wagner, Madilyn Payne, Lainey Payne, Adalyn Ostrander, Dagny Kuhlman, Lucas Sadewasser, Allison Klingman, Paislee Hansel, Kennedi Benesh, Kyla Ries, Lexi Martin, Scarlett Benesh, Canaan Corcoran, Matilda Kuhlman.
2nd Place: Melanie Lutgen, Ava Nolan, Claire Jaeger, Tucker Erickson, Keely Recker, Ella Digmann, Avery Brown, Lily Hall, Lenox Moser, Lauren Gogel, Lucy Scherbring, Sylvia Kramer, Vivian Honkomp.
3rd Place: Makayla Gasper, Isabel Lutgen, Kirsten Farmer, Mylie Elliot, Georgia Werger, Aaliyah Corcoran, Destiny Wall, Madelyn Bockenstedt, Anna Digmann, Peyton Ungs, Jada Honkomp. Ellison Wissmiller.
4th Place: Brooklin Ante, Mackylie Marlowe, Ella Davidshofer, Hayden Reimer, Amelia Miller, Rachel Kaufman.
5th Place: Gabbi Funke, McKenna Payne, Alyvia Snavely, Lindsay Rutchi, Makenna Behrends, Lauta Pierschbacher.
6th Place: Olivia Besler, Addison Norton, Ava Oberbroeckling, Summer Haas, Rosalie Blahnik.
7th Place: Jewel Hemry, Hadlee Erickson.
“It was a really great to be able to compete again in front of the judges and grow in talent and confidence. Moser athletes have now set new goals and will continue to train and work hard to achieve to the best of their ability to meet those goals for the upcoming meets,” said Coach Debbie Moser.
USTA Competitions secured thus far for the coming year are at Boone on Feb. 7, Waverly on March 21, State on April 18 and Nationals the week of June 13 in Rochester, Minnesota. Team Moser is hoping to see more dates secured after the first of the year
“We are so appreciative of our very loyal, hardworking, and dedicated Moser Team members and their families Sub Beginners through Elite Levels,” said Coach Moser.
Moser Coaches are Carmen Moser Payne, Edgewood, Debbie Moser, Dyersville, and Bernita Moser, Kattie Payne Schulte, and Luka Marie Schulte of Strawberry Point. dmoser@iowatelecom.net or cpayne@iowatelecom.net