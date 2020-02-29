The filming of an independent movie about a reporter covering the last school year of girls’ six-on-six basketball in 1993-94 has drawn in several area actors, basketball players, officials, and extras.
The upcoming film is titled for the town it’s based in, “New Providence,” some 90 minutes southwest of Fairbank and Oelwein.
Perhaps the movie’s most important cultural contribution is communicating an appreciation for Iowa history with a new generation.
Wapsie Valley sophomore Hailey Eitzenhefer played guard on her school’s team this past season, and also acted as a Wapsie Valley defender in the “New Providence” movie shoot.
Eitzenhefer said learning six-on-six basketball and the acting stint – her first – were “really fun.”
“Back then, you could only take two dribbles,” she said. “Basically [there were] two groups of three-on-three half-court instead of one five-on-five group on the full court.
“[It was] more challenging, but you got more breaks during the game. If the forwards on the other team had the ball, the guards would be guarding them. If you were a forward on your team, when the other team’s forwards had the ball, you would have a break waiting for them to pass to half court for where you would play.”
What made it fun, she said, was “getting to meet new people, and being a part of something that’s that big a part of Iowa history.”
The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Board of Directors voted on Feb. 3, 1993, to transition from six-player half-court to five-player full-court basketball, effective after the 1993-94 season.
The movie tracks the state bid of Eldora and New Providence (E-NP), which had consolidated over a decade earlier in 1980, Iowa Department of Education records show.
E-NP’s neighbor district Hubbard-Radcliffe had also consolidated on July 1, 1993.
Months later, in early 1994, during the state playoffs with the end of six-on-six basketball looming – spoiler alert – Lisa Brinkmeyer’s 53 points led Hubbard-Radcliffe past Atlantic, 85-66, to win the final six-player state title.
Hailey’s stepdad, Justin Davie, who coaches girls basketball at Wapsie Valley, also did so in the movie shoot. Moreover, he has been a connecting thread in the social network of producer Jack Smith.
Davie met Smith at the girls’ state basketball tournament last March and reached out through Facebook.
“I told him if he needed any help with the movie, let me know,”
Davie said. “We became friends. I helped with minor things, lining up contacts, and put him in contact with the [Iowa] Girls [High School] Athletic Union.”
“Davie’s been an incredible help on the film,” Smith said. “He helped us with coaches, cheerleaders, everything.
“[The movie] will feature five to six main characters, [and] throughout production, one producer said, we had over 500 extras in the crowd at different times,” Smith continued. “It was incredible, especially the first Sunday we shot, the roads were terrible and people drove from hours away to be extras in the film.”
Davie’s two youngest children, son Briley, 9, and daughter Pierson, 7, played water boy and water girl, and his dad played an assistant coach.
Davie helped line up a couple of local sporting officials to perform that same role in the movie, Glen Snyder of Fairbank and Michael Gruetzmacher, who grew up five miles north of Fairbank and played basketball for and graduated from Wapsie Valley in 2012. Gruetzmacher now lives in Dunkerton and is in his eighth year officiating.
In shooting the movie, Gruetzmacher officiated the game where New Providence plays Wapsie Valley.
Without giving too much away, “I had to make a call on a reach on the defense that puts a New Providence girl on the line,” Gruetzmacher said.
He had never acted in a production.
“It was long,” Gruetzmacher said. “You don’t realize how much goes into a movie. You get six, seven hours to make 30 minutes of film. I don’t envy anyone that does it.”
Hall of Fame Coach Steve Moon from Denver provided consultation for the six-on-six scenes, Davie said.
West Central senior Rachel Walenceus has been acting since eighth grade, attended individual all-state speech in 2019 (which is the highest speech competition), and has held several lead roles in plays and musicals at West Central High School. In “New Providence,” Walenceus wore jersey No. 25 for MMC, or Marcus Meriden Cleghorn, located in Northwest Iowa.
“They filmed the entire MMC team playing six-on-six basketball with New Providence for 10 minutes or so, a few individual shots for each team,” she said.
“With a play or musical, you only have one shot,” she said. “If you mess up or someone else does, you just have to keep the story going. In the movie, there were some shots we had to do more than once to get the shot or line just right.
“When you film, you do it out of sequence. You might film for two minutes for a 10-second shot. They take all those shots and weave it into one long scene.”
Other changes, such as backing tracks, are also expected in final production.
Like Eitzenhefer, the historical aspect of girls’ six-on-six spoke to Walenceus.
“Even though I haven’t played basketball since I was a freshman, coming from West Central-Maynard, it was really cool to think about [that] Maynard was such a powerhouse team,” she said.
To illustrate her point, she referred to the book, “Maynard 8 Miles,” by Brian Borland, about his now-late mother Carolyn who played six-on-six on an historic Maynard team and “changed the face of girls’ basketball in Iowa forever,” according to his biography on Google Books.
“Maynard 8 Miles” is available in Oelwein at Delish at Decades and is listed at the Oelwein Public Library.
“Great book,” Smith said, of “Maynard 8 Miles.” But he did not read it soon enough for it to influence the film. That script has been “24 years in the making.”
What Walenceus had the most experience with going in was the acting, and her enjoyment shines through.
“It’s fun to pretend to be a different person for a few minutes,” Walenceus said. “When I was little, I liked to play dress-up and pretend. [Acting] is a way to channel that energy and be a little kid again.
“I would definitely film a movie again, even if it was just small parts,” Walenceus said.
She intends to keep participating in theater next fall when she attends Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs to major in communication.
The Facebook page, New Providence Film, provides background about the project.
“The film has been in the making since 1993 when Paul Dunn and I moved our business into an old school building in New Providence, Iowa,” producer Jack Smith wrote.
“The school’s campus was also home to the Roundhouse, a round, brick gymnasium built by the WPA during the 1930s.
“Being a basketball and history junkie, I soon learned that in Iowa, girls’ ‘six-on-six’ basketball, was what high school football is to Texas and what boys’ high school basketball is to Indiana. A small town’s status was based on how far its girls’ team advanced in the state tournament.
“I ended up living in Iowa for only three years,” he continues, “but the stories about ‘six-on-six’ stayed with me when I moved back to California in 1996. In early 1997, I began working on a fictionalized, composite treatment of those stories. Eventually a script was written and was even optioned a few times....Somehow, we could never push it across the finish line. Someone else always had the final say.
“Recently, through the magic of Facebook, I connected with Thor Moreno and Annette Duffy of Fearless Cinema LLC,” Smith said, telling a reporter Moreno came on board in November 2018. “A new script based on my original story has been written and we have decided to produce the film ourselves with the help of a few, or maybe a few hundred friends, whatever it takes…we will make this film.”
The film is still being edited in post-production, Smith said. A trailer is available at newprovidencemovie.com.
“It’s an independent film, crowd funding was a small part,” Smith said. “Most came from friends and family to make it.”
Smith and his wife and co-producer, Cindy, plan to drive to theaters around Iowa to promote the movie.
“That’s the plan, unless the distribution company decides to release it widely across the country,” Smith said.
Although he is unsure of the release date as yet, Smith is aiming for late March or early April screenings in the Des Moines area — which he and Cindy plan to attend — and is still talking to a couple of theaters.
He will update the Facebook page as well as the website as soon as there are concrete dates, such as for screening.
This was not Smith’s first film work in Iowa. He had helped make a connection for the Iowa farmhouse in the final scene of the movie “Twister.” Smith was also a professional skateboarder in the 1970s and ’80s.
He said “New Providence” was his first production “other than some minor skateboard videos back in the ’80s.”