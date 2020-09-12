WAVERLY – The Independence and Jesup boys’ and girls’ cross country teams traveled to Waverly on Tuesday afternoon and to compete in a wet and cold Go-Hawk Classic.
“We were able to see some good competition from 1A up to 3A,” said J-Hawks Head Coach Nick Green. “I thought our junior and senior boys ran very well in their division and are showing signs of a team that could qualify for the state meet.”
J-Hawk junior Amanda Treptow (ranked No. 6 in 2A) finished third overall in the 11-12 grade girls’ combined times, and she finished fifth overall in all grades combined times. Treptow ran a time of 20:07.2, which was a little less than 53 seconds off the lead. Mustang sophomore Marleigh Louvar was the top finisher for the Mustangs, finishing fifth in the 9-10 (B Section) race and ninth in the combined 9-10 grade. Louvar finished 21st among all runners.
“Our girls were not as consistent, and we got beat by Waverly-Shell Rock and Hudson, teams that are very talented but I think we are more than capable of competing with,” Green said.
Holli Osvald, head coach of the Independence Mustang cross country team, added, “It was wet, cold, and very muddy, but that didn’t stop them from running hard.”
Coach Osvald added that senior Ryan Eddy had a great performance on the boys side. He ran 3 minutes faster than his time at this meet last year.
11-12 GRADE COMBINED TIMES – AREA GIRLS
3 TREPTOW, Amanda JR Jesup – 20:07.2
21 O’CONNOR, Natalie JR Jesup — 22:23.2
34 THOMA, Sydney JR Jesup — 23:05.9
37 LARSON, Alyssa JR Independence — 23:15.7
44 DEVORE, Marlee JR Jesup — 23:41.1
45 TOMSON, Maddie JR Jesup — 23:46.1
60 VANDERWERF, Alexis JR Jesup — 24:55.8
61 MOORE, Mara SR Jesup — 24:55.8
64 NIE, Haley JR Jesup — 25:11.9
91 LARSON, Alexis JR Jesup — 26:20.1
101 YEXLEY, Sam SR Jesup — 26:45.9
104 SMITH, Laura JR Independence — 26:50.0
107 MARTIN, Ashlyn JR Independence — 26:59.1
151 DAVIS, Haile JR Jesup — 31:33.3
In the combined 9-10 grade girls results, Jesup’s Clare Wright finished fifth overall.
5 WRIGHT, Clare FR Jesup — 21:01.1
9 LOUVAR, Marleigh SO Independence — 21:49.6
33 ALBERT, Mckenna FR Jesup — 23:39.2
72 RESSLER, Bella SO Independence — 25:32.7
89 THORSON, Camille FR Jesup — 27:02.5
92 O’CONNOR, Natalie JR Jesup — 27:11.8
93 WEHRSPANN, Lydia FR Jesup — 27:13.2
99 SCHUG, Kaitlyn FR Jesup — 27:38.5
115 BOVY, Hanna FR Jesup — 29:05.9
116 TRUMBAUER, Natalie FR Jesup — 29:07.2
On the boys side, Jesup’s junior harrier, Kile Rottinghaus, was top J-Hawk, finishing 27th in 11-12 grade combined times.
27 ROTTINGHAUS, Kile JR Jesup — 18:35.2
30 EVANS, Nolan JR Jesup — 18:43.1
34 ZUCK, Logan JR Jesup — 18:51.3
54 ALFERINK, Casey JR Jesup — 19:37.7
70 EDDY, Ryan SR Independence — 20:18.0
82 WEHRSPAN, Silas JR Jesup — 20:51.2
85 KRIENS, Cameron JR Independence — 20:55.9
90 HANSEN, Robert JR Independence — 21:17.3
119 TUDOR, Matt JR Independence — 22:53.7
130 CIESLIESKI, Jarrett JR Jesup — 23:55.5
146 ROLLISON, Creed SR Jesup — 26:12.6
149 DUWE, Parker SR Jesup — 26:53.6
In the combined 9-10 grade boys results, sophomore Kyle Wilson was the top J-Hawk.
29 WILSON, Kyle SO Jesup — 20:19.7
40 GONZALEZ, Ayden FR Jesup — 20:54.0
46 KALE, Weiland SO Independence — 21:12.8
56 ZUCK, Kaleb FR Jesup — 21:41.0
68 STRAW, Carter SO Independence — 21:57.5
80 ISAAC, Wilcox SO Independence — 22:20.1
91 NOLAN, Tyler FR Jesup — 22:44.0
94 BLAKE, Gates FR Independence — 22:59.3
109 HOMAN, Carter FR Independence — 23:44.2
134 GRUMAN, Griffin SO Independence — 26:55.7
135 PERRY, Will SO Independence — 26:55.7
“Last night, we raced in some of the coldest and wettest conditions we will ever see,” said Coach Green. “We had a great night on the boys’ side as they beat a handful of conference teams and other quality teams in class 2A. The girls struggled, but posted some quality times as we continue to improve.”
The J-Hawks girls’ team is still ranked No. 3 in Class 2A this week.
Next up for the J-Hawk XC teams, they are traveling to Anamosa today. Independence will be at Williamsburg