The county was well-represented this year as the 2020 Iowa Girls Softball All-State selections came out. Several girls from Independence and Jesup were named to the 2020 all-state teams.
Independence had two girls selected. Senior Allie Jo Zieser was selected third team all-state. She finished with the third best average in 3A, hitting .575. Zieser also had the fourth most hits in 3A, with 46 knocks. The only three players in 3A with more hits also had 16 to 35 more at-bats than Zieser did. You get where I’m going here, right?
And congrats to senior Kenzie Fischels, who was also selected third team all-state. Fischels finished with a .375 average. A great honor for Fischels.
Jesup landed three girls on the all-state teams, starting with senior Jenna Jensen, who was selected first team all-state. Jensen batted .476 and finished tied for third in 2A with 7 home runs and third in 2A with 35 runs batted in.
Senior Kristin Sadler was voted second team all-state. She finished with an impressive .519 average and had 2 home runs.
Sophomore Alexis Larson was also selected to the second team. Larson finished with an outstanding .508 batting average with 2 home runs. Larson was fourth best in 2A in runs batted in with 34.
Congrats to all these fine athletes.