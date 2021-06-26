Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

INDEPENDENCE

Home: Mustang Way Park, Independence High School, 700 20th Avenue SW, Independence |

WaMaC

June 28: Baseball and softball at Beckman Catholic

June 30: Softball vs. CPU

July 1: Baseball vs. CPU

July 2-3: Softball at U of I

July 5: Baseball vs. South Tama

July 6: Baseball at Dubuque Wahlert; first round of softball regionals

EAST BUCHANAN

Home: East Buchanan High School, 414 5th Street N, Winthrop | Tri-Rivers

June 25-26: Softball at Don Bosco tourney

June 28: Softball and baseball vs. Midland

July 1: Softball and baseball at Starmont

July 5: Baseball vs. Prince of Peace

July 6: First round of softball regionals

JESUP

Home: Jesup High School, 531 Prospect, Jesup | NICL

June 25-26: Softball at Don Bosco tourney

June 28: Softball and baseball vs. Columbus

June 30: Softball and baseball vs. Don Bosco

July 1: Softball vs. Clayton Ridge

July 2: Baseball and softball vs. Wapsie Valley

July 6: Baseball vs. Gladbrook-Reinbeck; first round of softball regionals

STARMONT

Home: Starmont High School, 3202 40th Street, Arlington | Tri-Rivers

June 28: Softball and baseball at Easton Valley

July 1: Softball and baseball vs. East Buchanan

July 5: Baseball at Lisbon

July 6: First round of softball regionals

July 7: Second round of softball regionals

July 9: Third round of softball regionals

July 12: Softball regional finals

WAPSIE VALLEY

Home: Wapsie Valley Junior/Senior High School, 2535 Viking Avenue, Fairbank | NICL

June 26: Baseball at South Winn; softball at North Linn

June 28: Softball and baseball vs. Hudson

June 30: Baseball at Alburnett

July 1: Softball at

Vinton-Shellsburg; baseball at Janesville

July 2: Baseball at Jesup

July 5: Baseball vs. West Fork

July 6: First round of softball regionals

Tags

Trending Food Videos