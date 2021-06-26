INDEPENDENCE
Home: Mustang Way Park, Independence High School, 700 20th Avenue SW, Independence |
WaMaC
June 28: Baseball and softball at Beckman Catholic
June 30: Softball vs. CPU
July 1: Baseball vs. CPU
July 2-3: Softball at U of I
July 5: Baseball vs. South Tama
July 6: Baseball at Dubuque Wahlert; first round of softball regionals
EAST BUCHANAN
Home: East Buchanan High School, 414 5th Street N, Winthrop | Tri-Rivers
June 25-26: Softball at Don Bosco tourney
June 28: Softball and baseball vs. Midland
July 1: Softball and baseball at Starmont
July 5: Baseball vs. Prince of Peace
July 6: First round of softball regionals
JESUP
Home: Jesup High School, 531 Prospect, Jesup | NICL
June 25-26: Softball at Don Bosco tourney
June 28: Softball and baseball vs. Columbus
June 30: Softball and baseball vs. Don Bosco
July 1: Softball vs. Clayton Ridge
July 2: Baseball and softball vs. Wapsie Valley
July 6: Baseball vs. Gladbrook-Reinbeck; first round of softball regionals
STARMONT
Home: Starmont High School, 3202 40th Street, Arlington | Tri-Rivers
June 28: Softball and baseball at Easton Valley
July 1: Softball and baseball vs. East Buchanan
July 5: Baseball at Lisbon
July 6: First round of softball regionals
July 7: Second round of softball regionals
July 9: Third round of softball regionals
July 12: Softball regional finals
WAPSIE VALLEY
Home: Wapsie Valley Junior/Senior High School, 2535 Viking Avenue, Fairbank | NICL
June 26: Baseball at South Winn; softball at North Linn
June 28: Softball and baseball vs. Hudson
June 30: Baseball at Alburnett
July 1: Softball at
Vinton-Shellsburg; baseball at Janesville
July 2: Baseball at Jesup
July 5: Baseball vs. West Fork
July 6: First round of softball regionals